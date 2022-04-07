Morsels 04.07.22

POPPY OUT… Horrible news for oyster lovers and those who love fine yet unpretentious dining. Poppy Hall has announced that the popular restaurant will shut its doors after brunch service on Easter, April 17, after four years in downtown Pacific Grove. The first inkling of a decision to close came several months ago and was linked to increased costs, including rent. The restaurant will continue lunch and brunch service through April 17. Dinner service will end on April 10. 589 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 204-9990, poppyhall.com
SPRING FLING… Professional Women’s Network of the Monterey Peninsula is hosting a Spring Fling event at the Pacific Grove Arts Center on Sunday, April 10 from 2-4:30pm. Attendees will get to take in the art, enjoy live music, listen to inspiring presentations, shop goods from local vendors and nibble on bites by Chef Carmen Nazar. Nazar started a self-titled catering business after retiring from owning and operating Tillie Gort’s. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are appreciated and can be made at bit.ly/ProSpringFling2022. 586 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove. 375-2208, www.pgartcenter.org, www.pwnmonterey.org
PIZZA PARTY… Pizza and beer are an unbeatable combination, and there are now two ways you can enjoy some pie alongside a cold one from Alvarado Street Brewery. On Thursdays from 4-7pm they are joined by Pancho’s Craft Pizza at their Salinas location. The brewery also recently added New Haven-style pizzas to its Carmel location menu. Carmel Plaza Suite 112, Ocean & Mission, Carmel. 1315 Dayton St., Suite E, Salinas. asb.beer, Instagram.com/panchos_craft_pizza
WELCOME BACK BUFFET… Taste of India has stepped up to bring back its beloved buffet. It is available Monday through Friday from 11am-2pm. Help yourself to a nice selection of authentic Indian food for a flavorful lunch. 1180 Forest Ave., Space A, Pacific Grove. 641-7493, www.tasteofindiapg.com
ADIOS AL 100… Tortas Al 100 has announced a sad – but hopefully temporary – closure due to several obstacles – like high prices, lack of staff, etc. – that have arisen during the last couple of years. Owners say they will use this time to reassess, and ideally come back better than ever. 13 Villa St., Salinas. Instagram.com/tortasal100
