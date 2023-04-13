SUN, WIND AND WINE… Tickets are on sale for the 15th annual Santa Lucia Highlands Sun, Wind and Wine Festival. The event takes place at Mer Soleil Winery on Saturday, May 13 and is one not to miss. Guests will get to taste a plethora of Monterey County’s greatest wines while enjoying bites from some of the area’s finest chefs and mingling with winemakers and enthusiasts alike. Tickets ($135/general admission) are available online now. 1290 River Road, Salinas. santaluciahighlands.com.
SALMON SEASON CANCELED… Due to the severe negative impact of drought on the population of chinook salmon, the salmon fishing season off the coast of California has been called off. Salmon fishing season typically runs from May through October.
BLOCK PARTY BASH… The Monterey Museum of Art is hosting its inaugural block party on Saturday, April 15, from noon-4pm. In addition to numerous art experiences with local artists (see Hot Pick, p. 28), attendees can enjoy food and beverages from local vendors such as Captain+Stoker, Eddison & Melrose, Miss Lippe’s Dumpling Party, Michelaguas Tacos, Mmm Churros, NitroCycle and Oli’s Cheesesteaks. There will also be live music from several local bands to keep you grooving all afternoon. Admission is free. 559 Pacific St., Monterey. 372-5477, montereyart.org.
CLUBS AND COCKTAILS… The Links Club now has a full bar. Step up your game and enjoy a cocktail while you play virtual golf or other fun games. Of course, there’s also an extensive menu of draft beer and local wine available, too. (To read more about their story of obtaining a liquor license, check out the cover story starting on p. 20.) Carmel Plaza, Suite 101, Carmel. 250-7816, linksclubgolf.com.
WOMEN OF THE VINES… On Thursday, April 20, celebrate women in wine at the Wrath Winemaker Dinner hosted by Estéban Restaurant. Enjoy a six-course meal by Chef Mario Garcia and a wine pairing expertly selected by winemaker Sabrine Rodems. Rodems also shares knowledge about the history of winemaking and different techniques, and will explain the pairings before each course. Reservations are required; $165. Estéban, 700 Munras Ave., Monterey. 375-0176, info@estebanrestaurant.com hotelcasamunras.com/dining.
