JOYFUL JOYCE… Joyce Winery is officially opening its new Estate Winery Tasting Room on Friday, April 15. During the opening weekend they will be pouring six favorite spring wines, including a new release of albariño and rosé. Have a glass, and check out the sprawling new space too. The tasting room will be open Friday through Sunday from 11am-5pm. 38740 Los Coches Road, Soledad. 569-2885, joycewineco.com.
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA… The Bayonet Grill at Bayonet & Black Horse golf course is hosting an Easter event complete with brunch, two Easter egg hunts and a visit from the Easter bunny. The brunch menu features an array of sweet and savory, breakfast and lunch items as well as some kid-friendly staples. Brunch is held from 11am-4pm on Sunday, April 17 and tickets run $43 for adults, $20 for kids ages 5-12 or free for kids 4 years old and under. The Easter egg hunts will be at noon and 2pm and the Easter bunny will be there most of the day – from 11am-3pm. It’s a surefire way to keep the little ones entertained while enjoying a day out. 1 McClure Way, Seaside. 899-7271, bayonetblackhorse.com.
NEW OWNER IN THE HOUSE… Hever Mendez has stepped up to be the new owner of XL Public House. With over a decade of experience and a passion for the industry, Mendez is a welcome new leader. Stop by to say “Hi,” and grab a flight. The popular Main Street spot holds Tasting Tuesdays every Tuesday where first flights are only $9.99. 127 Main St., Salinas. 800-7625, instagram.com/xlpublichouse.
TRICYCLE TAKEOUT… Tricycle Pizza just held the eagerly awaited soft opening of its new location, and is now open Wednesdays-Fridays from 3-8pm for takeout. Check out the great new spot and grab some pizzas to enjoy at home. 1950 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. Tricyclepizza.com.
BELLY UP TO THE MENU… Otto’s Bread Company hit a new milestone recently when owner/baker Otto Kramm announced that his bread will now be featured on the menu of a local restaurant – Patria in Salinas. The new deal won’t take away from the long list of retailers at which he sells his cottage food business bakes. Find that list every Monday on his Instagram: instagram.com/ottosbread. Patria: 228 Main St, Salinas. 424-5555.
