Morsels 04.15.21

APRICOT DREAMS… The Francophile bakers at Parker-Lusseau Pastries and Cafe are at it again. Their new menu item, an apricot crème brûlée, is as decadent as it sounds: chocolate mousse layered with lavender crème brûlée, then with apricot and sponge cake. They have a single serving option or cake that serves 10. 539 Hartnell St., Monterey. 641-9188, parkerlusseau.com.
SWEET THANG… While you digest the above brûlée, pick up Alta Bakery’s drink-of-the-month for April. It’s a smooth and sweet chamomile honey latte, with a dash of cinnamon and bee pollen. 502 Munras Ave., Monterey. 920-1018, altamonterey.com.
GET TWISTED… The mad geniuses at Stonies Taphouse are serving up a loaded pretzel, a mondo Bavarian topped with three cheeses, jalapeños and bacon. It’s enough to serve four people (or eat it all by yourself, because YOLO) and wash it down with one of their beers on tap. 1366 S. Main St., Salinas. 202-0632, stoniestaphouse.com.
CELEBRATE THE SEA… At Lucia Restaurant & Bar, Chef Cal Stamenov has some new ocean-centric dishes, including “Ocean’s 21” specials get creative with local ingredients – like the Monterey Bay red abalone served with an onion pasta and a mushroom-seaweed-butter sauce. Or try Stamenov’s local seaweed salad with slices of lime-ginger yellowtail fish. These specials, and more, are available through May 30. 415 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 658-3400, bernarduslodge.com.
BREAKFAST BEVERAGES… Seaside’s The Breakfast Club (that’s the cafe, not the movie) is serving up some delish adult beverages to go along with their classic diner breakfasts. Now you can sip (indoors, even) on their guava or mango mimosas along with traditional pancakes and eggs, or try one of their whiteboard specials like the Red Neck Eggs Benedict. 1130 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 394-3238.
VIRTUAL VEGAN… Local chef Sarah Cook (perfect last name for a chef) from Cafe Carmel will hold a live, online cooking class on Tuesday, April 20, teaching viewers how to make a great vegan dish. Find the Zoom link at cafecarmel.com. You can also stop by the cafe, now open for limited indoor dining, at Ocean and Mission, Carmel. 624-3870.
