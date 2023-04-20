BIRRIA FOR BRUNCH… Aquinos Birrieria has started serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am-2pm. They offer a selection of waffles, omelettes, house specialties like chilaquiles and tostada rancheras, and classics like biscuits and gravy or sausage and eggs. 1116A Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. 224-6760, aquinosbirrieria.com.
BIRTHDAY BOTTLES… Vin Wine Bar + Bottle Boutique wants to celebrate its first anniversary with you. On Saturday, April 22, the Crossroads spot will host a birthday celebration with complimentary small bites and bubbles from noon-8pm and live music from 2-5pm. Toast to the shop’s first year in business, and then grab some bottles to bring home for your own celebrations. 237 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. 293-8715, vinbarcarmel.com.
FISH DINNER… Maligne is hosting a benefit dinner in support of Monterey Bay Fisheries Trust on Saturday, May 6. The restaurant will serve a four-course, locally sourced, seafood-centric meal, proceeds of which will be donated to the nonprofit, which aims to support thriving community fisheries and sustainable local seafood. The meal is $85 per person. 600 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 601-1302, restaurantmaligne.com.
LOCAL TAP… On Wednesdays, locals can get a two-for-one deal on pizza at California Seltzer Co. Go take in the beautiful, waterfront view at Lovers Point while sipping on unique, specialty seltzers and a bonus cheese or pepperoni pizza. Open Wednesday and Thursday 3-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-9pm, and Sunday 11am-8pm. 631 Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove. 717-3827, californiaseltzerco.com.
SPRING SPECIAL… Crab cake and avocado for spring? Groundbreaking. The Butter House is now offering a springtime breakfast special: a crab cake and avocado benedict. Be sure to stop by and try this seasonal offering while it lasts. 1760 Fremont Blvd., Unit B-1, Seaside. 394-2887, thebutterhouse.com.
SWEET-CUTERIE… Make your own sweet “charcuterie” board at this event at The Quail and Olive on Saturday, April 22. Participants will work in pairs to create a board of sweet treats like candies and cookies to take home, while enjoying small bites and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $125 per pair and can be purchased at bit.ly/SweetBoardClass. 14 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. 659-4288, quailandolive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.