GARDEN GATHERING… Earthbound Farm is hosting an Earth Day celebration Garden Party Dinner on Friday, April 22 from 5:30-8pm. What better way to appreciate the abundance of Mother Nature than to enjoy a delicious, multi-course organic meal in a garden? Tickets are $115 per person. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/EarthboundEarthDay2022. 7250 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. 623-7880, Earthboundfarm.com
SILVER FOR SILVER… Fog’s End Distillery recently won a silver medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for their newest spirit, the Whaler’s Cover Silver Rum. It’s a unique rum that was carefully crafted with over thirty trial batches to perfect just the right combination of ingredients and flavors – and clearly the judges think so too. 326 Alta St., Gonzales. Fogsenddistillery.com
FUN WITH FUSION… Mia Fusion Cuisine is teaming up with Vino Del Sol to deliver an Argentinian-inspired dinner with wine pairings from three different wineries. Chef Aranda has designed a five-course meal where each course is paired with a different Argentinean wine. The dinner will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 7pm. The meal is $80 per person and reservations can be made by phone. 1562 Constitution Blvd., Salinas. 998-8310, Miafusion.com
SIP, SAVOR, AND SUPPORT… The Monterey County Breast Cancer Assistance Group is hosting a wine trail weekend to raise funds to help women who are being treated for, or recovering from, breast cancer. From Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1 participating wineries will donate a portion of proceeds, or design a special promotion in support. Over 25 Monterey County tasting rooms are participating and all have donated gift cards as prizes for a benefit auction. For further details and a map, or to purchase raffle tickets, visit bcagmc.org/sip-savor-and-support.
VIRTUAL GOLF, REAL SPECIALS… Links Club isn’t just a place to play virtual golf – it’s also a spot for two enticing weekly specials. Celebrate Taco Tuesdays with tacos for $2.50 from noon-1pm. You can also enjoy bottomless mimosas for a two-hour period between 10am-5pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Oh, and there’s the virtual golf part, too. Carmel Plaza, Suite 101, Ocean Ave. & Mission, Carmel. 250-7816, Linksclubgolf.com
