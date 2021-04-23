Morsels 04.22.21

EGGS AND BAKEY… First Awakenings, the breakfast spot beloved by Salinas and Peninsula locals, has a brand-new location in Monterey. The menu is expansive, from diner breakfast and lunch classics like eggs Benedict and gourmet pancakes to sandwiches and big salads. They’re open seven days a week, at 300 David Ave., Monterey. 372-1125, firstawakenings.net.
SOARING WINGS… Salinas-based Wings Uncommon knows what the people want: High-quality, free range, non-GMO chicken wings. Pick bone-in or boneless and from a variety of flavors including chile verde or teriyaki fusion. Orders for pickup at 737-8244, or find where they’ll be slinging wings at instagram.com/wingsuncommon.
BEER FOR A CAUSE… The crew at Alvarado Street Brewing has a new beer for nature lovers called Hoppy Hiker, and it’s a tasty, hazy IPA. A portion of proceeds from each purchase will go to the Big Sur Land Trust. (Read more @ Chill) 655-2337, asb.beer.
MEMBERS ONLY… The Santa Lucia Preserve has a new gourmet shop, The Nest Coffee House, and it’s stacked with some of the best Monterey County has to offer, including coffee from Captain + Stoker, beer from Alvarado Street Brewery and bread and goodies from Ad Astra Bread Co. For membership, check out their website santaluciapreserve.com/membership. (I’ll spare you the heart attack price to join, but remember: There is no free lunch.) 1 Rancho San Carlos Road, Carmel.
THE PEARL OF SALINAS… John Steinbeck’s birthplace, The Steinbeck House, has faced a year of financial wrath due to the pandemic. The museum and restaurant is closed as of now, but they are having special events to raise funds, including a Mother’s Day tea special. Pre-order and pay before May 4 and set mom up with a tea party for her special day. To order, call 424-2735; pick up at 132 Central Ave., Salinas.
VAINGLORIOUS BRUNCH… Wine is hard to pair with breakfast foods but Folktale Winery may have the fix. Their brunch menu features a bevy of bubby cocktails whipped up by barkeep Ashleigh Poland. It includes specials such as their orange passion mimosa. Their brunch runs from 10:30am-2:00pm Sundays, reservations required. 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. 293-7500, folktalewinery.com.
