Morsels 04.28.22

PRETTY IN P.G.… Captain+Stoker’s sleek, noir second location in Pacific Grove is now officially open and serving up coffee and pastries. Stop by to welcome the shop to the neighborhood and, of course, get your caffeine fix. It opens bright and early at 6:30am each morning. 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com.
SAFETY FIRST… The Western Food Safety Conference will be held in person again on May 4-5 at Hartnell College. The conference focuses on “Creating a Sustainable Food Safety Cultures,” and the proceeds of registration sales go toward scholarships for Hartnell students studying agriculture. The two-day conference features 10 speakers and three panels and covers all aspects of food safety, from research to production and consumption. Registration is $295; sign up at hartnellfoundation.org/17foodsafety-register. Those who cannot participate in person can participate virtually. 411 Central Ave., Salinas. 755-6810, thewesternfoodsafetyconference.com.
MOCHI AND MORE… Koahware is holding a pop-up at bubble tea shop Tropical Vibes on Saturday, April 30 from noon-3pm. In addition to the creative and unique mochi donuts Koahware is famous for, there will be other tasty treats and fun goodies for purchase. If you haven’t tried mochi donuts, this is a great opportunity. 1582 Constitution Blvd., Salinas. instagram.com/itstropicalvibes, instagram.com/koahware.
BEST OF BOTH BREWS… The Beerded Bean and La Cantina Brewing Company have teamed up to bring brewed beverage lovers an English coffee porter. This smooth brew is made with dark roast beans from Chiapas, Mexico and can be found at The Beerded Bean’s Salinas location and La Cantina Brewing Company. Beerded Bean: 210 Main St., Salinas, 202-0966, thebeerdedbean.com. La Cantina: 165 Main St., Salinas. 320-4221, instagram.com/lacantinabrewingcompany.
AGING LIKE A FINE WINE… Sovino Wine Bar is turning 8 and wants to party. On Thursday, May 5 from 5-8pm, the wine bar will host a birthday bash with a free taco bar and discounted beer and wine from their wide-ranging selection. 241 Alvarado St., Monterey. 641-9463, sovinowinebar.
