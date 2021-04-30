Morsels 04.29.21

PICKING AND GRINNING… Time to hitch up those overalls and get out in the fields with the first pick-your-own berry event at Serendipity Farms. Can’t beat $2.50 per pound for strawberries, plus they taste better knowing you picked them! 9130 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. Every Saturday during growing season. serendipityorganics.com
BIG SUR AWAKENING… A shining beacon of hope (and pancakes) is reopening in Big Sur, with news that historic Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn reopens for breakfast May 8. It’s only a limited time for now – Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the month of May. 48865 Highway 1, Big Sur. 667-2378, deetjens.com
RAISE A GLASS… The liquor license transfer at The Grill at Point Pinos is complete – that means adult beverages are now on offer. Bar Manager Jaime Morales, who has 37 years of hospitality experience (including 20 at Montrio), is behind the bar. Happy hour is 3-7pm Fri-Sun. 79 Asilomar Blvd., Pacific Grove. 582-8919, grillatpointpinos.com
DRESS UP… There’s a place where one can don a costume based on a favorite anime character and enjoy a refreshing iced tea. The Cosplay Cafe offers a variety of teas and coffee, and if you dress as a character, get a 5-percent discount. Naruto run over (ask your nephew what that means) to find them at the Carmel Valley Farmers Market (9559 Carmel Valley Road) starting at 10am Sundays. cosplaycafellc.com
MARKETS BLOOM… With spring in the air, seasonal farmers markets are back. Del Monte Farmers Market is opening May 9, running 8am-noon Sundays (1410 Del Monte Center, Monterey). The Carmel Farmers Market opens May 11 and runs 9am-1pm every Tuesday (3663 The Barnyard, Carmel). 728-5060, montereybayfarmers.org
FOOD TRUCK MANIA… Celebrate a revamped Cinco De Mayo at the Salinas Sports Complex. From 4-10pm, expect to be overwhelmed by food trucks, beer and music. Getting a sandwich from Tortas al 100 is worth it alone. Free entry. May 5 (duh) at 1034 N. Main St.
DITCH DINNER… P.G. favorite Poppy Hall has done away with dinner, pivoting to breakfast, brunch and lunch. May we suggest a French dip? There’s still lots of time to treat yourself: 11am-2:30pm Tues-Sat, 10am-2:30pm Sun (for early birds, coffee and donuts from 9-10am Sun). 589 Lighthouse Ave. 204-9990.
