WINE AND DINE… The 29th annual Monterey Winemakers’ Celebration happens Saturday, May 7 at Devendorf Park. This is a great opportunity to try a wide range of what Monterey County’s wine world has to offer, all in one convenient location. Tickets are $75 or $125 for VIP, which includes early access to the event and valet parking. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/WinemakersCelebration2022. 6th and Mission, Carmel. montereywines.org.
ANOTHER POUR… More wine events: At 6pm Thursday, May 12 is the next of the Forks.Corks.Action! winemakers series at Pacific’s Edge. Enjoy a four-course meal featuring “California Coastal” cuisine with wine pairings from Albatross Ridge, while taking in spectacular views of the Big Sur coastline. The winemaker shares information about the story of what’s in your glass. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/ForksCorksMay2022. 120 Highland Drive, Carmel. 622-5445, hyatt.com.
MAY MARKETS… Everyone’s Harvest is opening its seasonal farmers’ markets in Salinas this month, fittingly at health care hubs. The Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System Certified Farmers Market opens on May 13 and will take place Fridays from 12:30-5:30pm at 450 E. Romie Lane. The Natividad Certified Farmers Market opens May 18 and will take place Wednesdays from 11am-3:30pm at 1441 Constitution Blvd. everyonesharvest.org.
FOOD OF THE WORLD… There’s a new market featuring a variety of European goods – from fresh sausage to pastries – in Monterey. Malinka European Mini Market is already popular with European expats who miss foods from home, as well as those of us just looking to try something new. Stop by to check out what’s on offer and say welcome to the neighborhood. 484 Lighthouse Ave. #100, Monterey. 241-9051.
Going Gluten Free… Nece’s Gluten Free Baked Goods is officially moving into its own brick-and-mortar retail space this month. The gluten-free cottage food business has been selling its sweet treats at coffee shops and markets including Captain+Stoker and Pebble Beach Market – now the bakery is taking the next step. 25 Soledad Drive, Monterey. 316-9768, necesglutenfree.com.
