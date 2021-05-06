MARKET TIME… Good news with the potential for great news from Russo’s Wholesale Produce and Kristina Scrivani, of the late, great Stone Creek Kitchen. While Russo’s and Scrivani’s plans to open a neighborhood marketplace have been put on hold until Covid restrictions are further lifted, they received the go-ahead from the county to sell catered meals. They launch this week: pre-order by noon on May 6 for pick-up between noon-5pm on Friday, May 7. Visit stonecreekkristina.com for the menu, and pick up at Russo’s, 120 Calle del Oaks in Del Rey Oaks.
SWEET TREATS… Celebrate your mom, mom-in-law or mom figure (Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9) with a colorful box of macarons from Parker Lusseau. Their bowed boxes come in chartreuse or pink, and each holds nine of the delicate French confection. 539 Hartnell St., Monterey. parkerlusseau.com
BRUNCH BUNCH… If mom prefers the savory side of things, consider brunching at Edgar’s at Quail Lodge, where they have a prix fixe Mother’s Day brunch. Starters include several salads or crab-and-caviar deviled eggs, while entrees include a quiche Lorraine, eggs Benedict or herb roasted prime rib. And there are sweets here too – including strawberry tarts, cheesecakes (yes, more than one kind), and a raspberry mousse. It costs $65 dine-in or $250 for a to-go feast for six. Reservations required. 8205 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel. 866-675-1101.
NACHO WOMAN… And if mom doesn’t care about sweets or fancy brunch, the unambiguously named Nacho Bizness has some new menu items that might win her over, including waffle fries, burritos and a combination of an enchilada and burrito called an “enchoritto” (sure, why not). And, of course, they have nachos – and local wine on tap. 470 Alvarado St., Monterey. nachobiz.biz.
PIZZA AND PINTS… The beer bros at Other Brother Beer Co. have teamed up with the pizza pros at Watsonville-based The Slice Project. Every Thursday is pizza night at the brewery, where they’ll serve up Detroit-style square pies. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com; check out the pizzas at sliceprojectpizza.com.
SHAKEN ALL OVER… The caffeine fixers at Castle Rock Cafe & Mercantile have a new special drink perfect for a hot day: a Mexican chocolate shaken espresso. Pair it with one of their fresh donuts, which start at only $1! 667 Highway 68, Salinas, 998-7187.
