SUMMER HOURS… There are two exciting developments at Lucy’s on Lighthouse. The popular hot dog spot has extended its business week by being open Thursdays, and extended its hours on Saturdays and Sundays; they are now open Thursday and Friday from 11am-7pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 8am-7pm. They have also added bacon, linguiça and veggie breakfast burritos to their menu on Saturdays and Sundays. The classic dogs, shakes and tater tots remain. 1120 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 920-2006, lucyspg.com.
SLICE DE MAYO… Although Cinco de Mayo has passed, you can still get Tricycle Pizza’s carnitas specialty pizza of the month through the end of May. This spicy special is complete with organic tomato sauce, a Mexican cheese blend with queso fresco, carnitas and cilantro – and it comes with a 2-ounce bottle of Cholula hot sauce. 1950 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 402-4305, tricyclepizza.com.
GERMAN JUICE… If you don’t know much about Riesling but always wanted to learn, these dinners are for you. Big Sur Food and Wine hosts two pop-up dinners with two iconic German winemakers this month. The first, on Friday, May 12, is with Ernst Loosen of Loosen Family Estate. The second, May 17, is with Johannes Selbach of Selbach-Oster wines. Coast Big Sur will host, with Chef John Harry leading a kitchen full of local chefs crafting a delicious dinner. Tickets ($250) are available at bsfw.ticketsauce.com/e/german-winemakers-come-to-big-sur-a-pop-up-dinner. 49901 Highway 1, Big Sur. 596-8105, bigsurfoodandwine.org.
SPRING DELIGHTS… Sea Root has added a variety of seasonal specials to its menu, including a few spirit-free cocktails, like the POG Punch and Shark Bite, and a plant-based eggplant and cauliflower caponata. They have something seasonal and special for everyone, of every dietary restriction or preference. 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey. 657-6588, hyatt.com.
FAMILIAR FACES… There is a familiar new face at Bistro Moulin in Monterey. Chef Federico Rusciano and his wife Sabrina recently took ownership of the European favorite. Rusciano most recently opened The Pocket in Carmel. Before that, he served as general manager of Pebble Beach’s Peppoli. Rusciano has a long history in the kitchen, cooking in Italy, Mexico and the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.