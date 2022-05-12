SIREN SONG… There’s a new bakery and lunch spot in the Carmel Crossroads serving sandwiches, salads and wine – and it’s coming in hot with a fried chicken sandwich served on a donut. Can’t make that up. BreadSong, which will soon transform at night to a steakhouse called SteakCraft, is now open. Bakery by day, steakhouse by night. 102 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. instagram.com/thebreadsong.
HOME BREW FEST… Saturday, May 14 marks the return of Salinas Steinbeck Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser – Steinbeck’s Home Brew Fest. Enjoy beer from over 50 local home brewers while listening to live music. Plus, there will be food trucks present to satisfy your hunger. Tickets include unlimited tastings and are $50 through May 12, then go up to $70. The event runs from 11am-4pm and is held at the Salinas Sports Complex, 1034 N. Main St., Salinas. info@steinbeckrotary.org, steinbeckrotary.org/#/steinbecks-home-brew-fest.
ACBW WITH PB… And that’s not all on the beer front. May 16-22 is American Craft Beer Week and Peter B’s celebrates with daily events and specials, starting with word searches and prizes on Wednesday, May 18. You can also join them for an all-night happy hour and a brewery tour at 4:30pm on Thursday, May 19, special menu items on Friday and Saturday, and the grand finale of beer trivia on Sunday from 4-6pm. Bottoms up. 2 Portola Plaza, Monterey. 649-2699, portolahotel.com/peter-bs-brewpub.
WEL-KUMA BACK… Sushi Kuma has reopened after months of renovations. They have also added some new items to the menu, the fan favorite of which seems to be The Phoenix Roll that is served while flaming. Check out the new space, menu and cocktails. Their hours are currently Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10pm. 414 Alvarado St., Monterey. Instagram.com/sushi.kuma.monterey.
REBRANDED BEAR… Valley Hills Deli & Wine has rebranded and revamped the business, and now goes by the name Bear And Flag Roadside. In addition to expanding hours, the deli also expanded its menu; stop by to check out new offerings. Hours are Monday through Wednesday from 7am-3pm and Thursday through Saturday from 7am-7pm. 7152 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 293-8608, bearandflagroadside.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.