IN THE CELLA… There’s news this week from the kitchen at Cella Restaurant, where Chef Cal Stamenov is taking over as executive chef. Stamenov spent 22 years at Bernardus (working there with chef/owner of Alta Restaurant Group Ben Spungin) before moving to Grasings in Carmel. “I feel this restaurant was always meant to have Chef Cal’s vision,” Spungin says. 525 Polk St., Monterey. 920-1046, cellarestaurant.com.
MORE MARKETS… It’s that time of year – Everyone’s Harvest re-opened two farmers markets in Salinas this month. There is now a market at Salinas Valley Health (450 E. Romie Lane) on Fridays from 12:30 to 5:30pm, and one at Natividad (1441 Constitution Blvd.) on Wednesdays from 11am to 3:30pm. That means more opportunities to get your hands on fresh, locally sourced, seasonal produce and other goods, with even more market opportunities starting next month. 384-6961, everyonesharvest.org.
STORIES AND SNACKS… From now through September, The Farm in Salinas is hosting story time on Wednesdays at 10am, 10:30am and 11am. Bring your little ones to listen to stories and enjoy delicious snacks, and pick up some fresh pies, preserves or other baked goods from the bakery while you’re there. Exit off Highway 68 at Spreckels Boulevard, Salinas. 455-2575, thefarm-salinasvalley.com.
HELLO PELIO… Pelio Estate Wines, a new winery owned by the Pelio sisters with a father-son duo as winemakers, has opened its highly anticipated tasting room in Carmel Valley. Enjoy one of their three tasting flights or simply enjoy a glass in their spacious courtyard. The tasting room is open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 5pm, and Saturdays and Sundays 11:30am to 6pm. 25 Pilot Road, Carmel Valley. 298-7402, pelioestatewines.com.
PASTRIES AND PASTA… Ruby Cakes of Monterey, a custom cake bakery, has a new Italian partnership. The bakery is teaming up with Pensi Pasta, a family-owned, Marina-based Italian producer, to offer fresh pasta, dips, antipasto and cannoli kits alongside baked goods. You can find all this on Fridays at the Del Monte Center Farmers Market and Tuesdays at the Old Monterey Farmers Market. 915-1551, rubycakesofmonterey.com.
