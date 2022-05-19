FRO-YO SUPPORT… On Saturday, May 21, you can enjoy some MYO Pure Frozen Yogurt while supporting children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. The Salinas, Seaside and Carmel locations will be donating 20 percent of profits that day to Partnership For Children, a nonprofit with the mission of facilitating access to care for ill children and support for their families. 1091 S Main St., Salinas; 840 Broadway Ave., Seaside; 157 Crossroads Blvd, Carmel. myofrozenyogurt.com.
KOBZA AT COAST… Coast Big Sur hosts the first winemaker’s dinner of their 2022 series on Saturday, May 21 from 5:30-8:00pm. Chef Nick Balla will present a multi-course, family-style meal and Ryan Kobza will conduct the wine pairings to complement the meal. The third component, of course, is the Seaview Terrace and its impeccable views of the Big Sur coast. Tickets are $159 per person. 49901 Highway 1, Big Sur. 667-2301, coastbigsur.com, kobzawines.com.
CUPCAKE CLASS… The Sweet Flow Bakery is hosting a cupcake decorating class at Fourth Street Taphouse starting at 1pm on Sunday, June 5. Attendees will learn how to make buttercream frosting, mix colors and pipe frosting into designs. Plus, you’ll decorate four cupcakes to take home with you. Tickets include a glass of beer or wine and are $55 per person. Space is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance at bit.ly/CupcakeDecorating4thSt. 25 Fourth St., Gonzales. fourthstreettaphouse.com, sweetflowbakery.com.
SUMMER SPECIAL… Tarpy’s Roadhouse and Rio Grill are both now featuring extended happy hour(s) for the summer. Happy hour now runs from 3:30-6:00pm Monday through Friday at both locations. Rio Grill hosts live music to accompany the deals on drinks and small bites on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights. Tarpy’s is at 2999 Highway 68, Monterey, 647-1444, tarpys.com. Rio Grill is in the Crossroads Shopping Center, Carmel, 625-5436, riogrill.com.
SEASONAL SHOPPING… The Monterey Bay Certified Farmers Market in Carmel has opened for the season. The market happens on Tuesdays from 9am-1pm in The Barnyard. Stroll through and check out the variety of vendors from Monterey County and surrounding areas. 728-5060, montereybayfarmers.org.
