Morsels 05.20.21

CURRYING FLAVORS… if you’re missing your Indian food fix there is good news: Namaste India Bistro has reopened. While they are getting back on their feet, they nixed their buffet, but now offer to-go boxes which include curry, rice, salad, naan and a dessert. Vegan diners warmly welcomed, with dishes like the eggplant curry that do not sacrifice at all on flavor. 538 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, 641-0130.
BACK ON STAGE… The live theater connoisseurs at Paper Wing Theater and Supper Club are back and they’ll be opening their curtains for “Brunch and a show.” Enjoy Magic Man Miguel on Thursday, June 6 or the Diamond Drag Show Brunch on Thursday, June 13. Tickets available at paperwing.com. 711 Cannery Row, Monterey, 905-5684.
FIAT VINO… The 2016 Syrah Monterey from De Tierra Vineyards and the 2019 Rosé Monterey County from Seaglass Wine just took top honors at the 2021 Monterey International Wine Competition. Stop by to taste what it’s all about at the De Tierra tasting room (Mission and Fifth, Carmel) and or go to seaglasswineco.com to grab a bottle of their locally grown Rosé.
MARKETS BLOOM… Spring is here and several seasonal farmers markets are back with local, fresh, organic fruits and veggies and more, including the Del Monte Farmers Market from 8am-noon Sundays at 410 Del Monte Center, Monterey, and the Carmel Farmers Market from 9am-1pm Tuesdays at 3690 The Barnyard, Carmel. But wait, there’s more! The Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System Farmers Market is back in action from noon-5:30pm Fridays in the hospital parking lot at 450 Romie Lane.
THE FRESHMAKER… Genius walks among us, and it’s genius that turns out fresh pasta, mozzarella and gelato daily. Mezzaluna Pasteria’s mozzarella bar has five different dishes featuring the unctuous cheese. You can get fresh pasta made to order or to cook at home and, for dessert, gelato flavors include pistachio, hazelnut, chocolate and a unique candy cap mushroom. 1188 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, 372-5325.
NEW FACE, OLD VINEYARD… The oldest producing winery in Monterey County, Chalone Vineyard, has a new winemaker. Greg Freeman brings experience in microbiology and bartending. 32020 Stonewall Canyon Road, Soledad. Reservations required; 707-933-3235.
