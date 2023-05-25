REGESTER’S RETURN… The Spotted Duck is now open in what was formerly Jennini Kitchen. Chef and co-owner Jerry Regester is back at it with this unique new eatery. The menu, featuring seasonal gourmet items, will change regularly to suit the season and the chef’s creativity. Stop by to welcome Regester’s new concept. 542 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 920-2662.
PARTY TIME… Don’t miss out – tickets are on sale for the 92nd La Merienda only through May 27. This event celebrates the 253rd birthday of the city of Monterey, and benefits the Monterey History & Art Association, at 11:15am-3pm Saturday, June 3 in the Memory Garden at Custom House Plaza. A decadent barbeque meal will be prepared by the talented chefs from Old Fisherman’s Grotto and the VIP Merienda Barbecue Committee. Tickets are $100 for MHA members and $125 for non-members. 277-0796, montereyhistory.org.
MANDO’S BIG MOVE… Mando’s has moved from Pacific Grove and re-opened in Monterey. They are currently serving a limited soft-reopening menu, but you can still get the classics like nachos and fajitas. 570 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. 656-9235, mandospg.com.
DE TIERRA TRIVIA… The last Friday of the month is trivia night at De Tierra’s tasting room. Show off your wisdom and vie for prizes, all while enjoying a glass of wine, of course. Reservations are recommended. Mission and 5th, Carmel. 622-9704, detierra.com.
MAKEOVER MAY… Salinas’ Brew-N-Krew Ale House will be closed May 29 through June 7 as the bar and brewery undergo a facelift. Upon reopening, get ready for countless selfie opportunities, Saturday brunches, and of course, special new beers. Stay tuned for the highly anticipated opening of “SUGAR.” 155 Main St., Salinas. instagram.com/brewandcrewsalinas.
CLASSIC FOLD… Learn something new and delicious when Cafe Luna hosts two potsticker-making classes on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4. You’ll make authentic Chinese potstickers and enjoy the fruits (or dumplings, rather) of your labor. Tickets ($35) can be purchased for Saturday at bit.ly/LunaPotstickerSat and Sunday at bit.ly/LunaPotstickerSun. Carmel Plaza, courtyard level, Carmel. 250-7815, carmelplaza.com/stores/cafeluna.
