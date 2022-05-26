NEW CHEF, OLD CHEF… It is good to plan ahead. Montrio, long the pillar of downtown Monterey, has its second new executive chef since reopening in February. Eddie Moran, who made his name locally at Cantinetta Luca, has taken over as head chef after the departure of the heralded Sascha Lyon. Owners Ken and Mona Donkersloot say they brought Moran to the restaurant in January, before opening, in anticipation of Lyon’s departure. Moran has been the driving force behind the new menu.
SELTZER BY THE SEA… Just in time for hotter weather, California Seltzer Company has opened its oceanfront, Pacific Grove location. The spot is operating on limited hours for now, but keep an eye out because they hope to expand hours as soon as possible. For now those hours are Friday 11am-8pm, Saturday 8am-8pm, and Sunday 8am-3pm. They have six of their hard seltzers on tap, as well as six beers, a handful of wines and, for the opposite kind of effect, some espresso beverages. If you come with an appetite they also serve pizza. 631 Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove. californiaseltzerco.com.
BURGER BASICS… Saturday, May 28 is National Hamburger Day and Shearwater Tavern at Carmel Mission Inn has specials for the occasion. With each purchase of a decadent dry-aged Tavern Burger, this hidden gem of a restaurant will offer a complimentary local draft beer. The burgers come with a selection of sides so you will have all the necessities to celebrate properly. 3665 Rio Road, Carmel. 624-1841, shearwatertavern.com.
TAPAS TIME… The highly anticipated Spanish-inspired Tapas restaurant, Promesa Carmel, recently held a soft opening. The menu offers tapas dishes as well as cheese and charcuterie, soups, salads and sandwiches. Reservations are not required but are highly recommended. They are open for lunch and dinner from 11am-9pm Sunday through Thursday and 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday. Mission between 5th and 6th, Carmel. 224-6997, promesacarmel.com.
FROM “THE” BAY TO OUR BAY… Locale, a delivery service offering goods from small businesses in the Bay Area – San Francisco Bay – is now delivering to Monterey County. You can shop a wide range of groceries, prepared foods, bakery items and more. The delivery fee is a reasonable $5, and deliveries are on Tuesdays or Saturdays. shoplocale.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.