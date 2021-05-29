Morsels 05.27.21

TO MARKET… Another outdoor gathering place has reopened in Monterey. The Old Monterey Marketplace is starting small, but they are working their way to fully reopening on June 15, the date the state of California plans to lift most Covid-19 restrictions. The market runs every Tuesday year-round starting at 4pm, rain or shine, on Alvarado Street between Del Monte and Pearl in Monterey. oldmonterey.org/oldmonterey/farmers-market-old-monterey-marketplace.
JACK’S BACK… The much loved Jack’s Monterey at the Portola Hotel, known for showcasing fresh local ingredients plus an on-site brewery pushing out a variety of brews from an American Lite Lager to a Dry Irish Stout, has made the reopening foray as well. Check out their menu at portolahotel.com/jacks-monterey. 649-7830.
LOVELY MUG… The U.K.-centric English Ales is coming in hot with a really good happy hour. Every weekday from 4-7pm they have $5 pints on offer. Sip some of the beer brewed on-site on their new heated patio, and don’t forget about their mug club. For $30 you get your own ceramic mug – and they give you an extra 4 ounces per pour every time you use it. 223 Reindollar Ave., Marina. 883-3000, englishalesbrewery.com.
ESTATE SALE… Four years is a long time, but Odonata Winery thinks it’s worth the wait for their newest estate wine release. Their locally grown wine gives you a chance to taste Monterey County’s terroir (that’s a fancy wine word for dirt, the stuff that powers all of our agriculture). Pick up a bottle of their 2020 Estate Viognier (similar to a Chardonnay) at their tasting room for $32. 645 River Road, Salinas. 566-5147, odonatawines.com.
OLIVE JUICE… From deep in South County near San Miguel, Rancho Azul y Oro Olive Farm is busy doing their thing, growing olives and making extra virgin olive oil. And all of a sudden they’re a gold medalist, with a best-of-class award from the New York Olive Oil Competition, with award-winners announced May 23. Kudos.
A GENTLE SCHMEAR… As things open up, you may actually find yourself socializing with other humans. Snag a tub or two from Hummus Heaven to nosh with your pals. Flavors include garlic, spicy black bean and even a purple-hued beet hummus. They also have amazing seasoned and perfectly crunchy pita chips. Find them Saturdays at the Salinas Farmers Market (12 W. Gabilan St.) and Sundays at the Carmel Valley Farmers Market (9550 Carmel Valley Road).
