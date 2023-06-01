FRESH BLOOD… It’s set to be an exciting summer in Big Sur with the anticipated opening of Solstice, a restaurant at The Village and a partnership between chef Tim Eelman (formerly of the Big Sur Bakery), beverage director Matt Peterson and property owner Patrick Orosco. Opening is still TBD, so stay tuned, but on June 16 the team hosts a pop-up dinner to debut their concept at Soif in Santa Cruz. Tickets, while they last, are at bit.ly/SoifSolsticePopup. 46840 Highway 1, Big Sur. instagram.com/thevillagebigsur.
EVEN MORE MARKETS… Everyone’s Harvest reopens more seasonal farmers markets this month, and inaugurates a brand new market in Seaside. Starting June 6, the Alisal farmers market will be in business on Tuesdays from 11am to 4pm. Seaside’s new market will run Thursdays from 3-7pm at Laguna Grande Park starting June 15. Alisal – 632 E Alisal St, Salinas. Seaside – 1249 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside. 384-6961, everyonesharvest.org.
LOVE FOR LOCALS… Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn offers a 10 percent discount for Monterey County locals on meal services from June through August. Enjoy the restaurant’s famous benedicts, pancakes and more for breakfast daily from 8am to noon and delicious dinner offerings Friday through Sunday from 5:30-8:30pm on the inn’s historic, rustic grounds. Reservations are requested and can be made by phone. 48865 Highway 1, Big Sur. 667-2378, deetjens.com.
DINE AND DONATE… Love a good meal and helping animals in need? Head to Sur At The Barnyard June 6 through 8 and mention the SPCA fundraiser – 20 percent of your meal’s pre-tax bill will be donated to SPCA of Monterey County. You can even bring your furry friends along and enjoy your meal on the heated patio. 3601 The Barnyard, Suite A-21, Carmel. 250-7188, surcarmel.com.
CARMEL COLLAB… Holman Ranch and Stationaery bring you an evening of incredible food and wine. Join on Friday, June 6 on Holman Ranch’s stunning property for a meal prepared by Stationaery’s talented chefs and wine pairings featuring Holman Ranch’s estate-grown wines. Tickets ($275 per person) can be purchased online. 60 Holman Road, Carmel Valley. 659-2640, holmanranch.com.
