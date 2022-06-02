ROCK N ROLL ON THE ROW… A new artisanal donut shop has opened on Cannery Row and is serving up some unconventional flavors. Stop by Rock N Roll Donut Bar for delectable and decorative pieces of fried dough. They also have some savory bites and beers to satisfy your other cravings. 685 Cannery Row, Suite 101, Monterey. rocknrolldonutbar.com.
BE SAFE… The Safe Food Alliance is partnering with the California Department of Food and Agriculture to conduct a produce safety training on Tuesday, June 7 from 8:30am-4:30pm. This training is required for those in the agriculture field but would be valuable for anyone interested in learning more about food safety specifically as it relates to local produce. There will be seven modules on different aspects of food growing and handling, as well as overall farm safety and sanitation. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at bit.ly/FoodSafetyTraining2022. 1140 Abbott St., Suite C, Salinas. foodsafealliance.com.
ANOTHER NEW MARKET… Just in time for National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable month (June), Everyone’s Harvest is opening yet another seasonal market in Salinas on Tuesday, June 7. This one takes place on Tuesdays from 11am-4pm next to the Women, Infants & Child Nutrition Center. Stop by for some fresh, seasonal produce and locally sourced goods. 632 E. Alisal St., Salinas. 384-6961, everyonesharvest.org.
FARM STAND ART… Head to Earthbound Farm’s Farm Stand on Saturday, June 4 between 10am and noon for a fun collage class in a picturesque setting. You will learn how to collage on paper as well as how to make your own garden stepping stone. Be sure to check out their new menu and grab some of their fresh honey while you’re there. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at bit.ly/EarthboundCollage. 7250 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. 625-6219, earthboundfarm.com.
PRESERVE IT… Carmel Valley’s Hacienda hosts a DIY canning class with Wild Roots Fitness & Wellness. You’ll learn how to make homemade fruit jams and pickles, and take your creations home with you. Workshop dates are in June and July – reservations (tickets are $120) in advance are recommended. Hacienda Hay & Feed, 7180 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. bit.ly/HaciendaPreservesClass.
