Morsels 06.03.21

DESSERT FIRST… Local cottage baker Molly Lorenzi has a lot to offer all the carbheads out there; she runs La Dolce Vita, which promises “desserts on demand.” Not only does she have sweet offerings like French macarons and coffee cake, but also sourdough bread and English muffins to boot. Check out her baking at instagram.com/_la_dolce_vita_sweets and order via email at MollyLorenzi@icloud. She delivers to Salinas and the Monterey Peninsula.
ELDERBERRY UPCYCLING… The berry chemists at Carmel Berry Co. have released an elderberry vinegar, made by adding elderberry fruit mash to balsamic vinegar to get the most use out of the berry. They say it has a perfect sweet/sour balance and is a perfect drizzle for a summer salad. Order at carmelberry.com
A LASTING LEGACY… Family-owned and operated Rustique Wines now has a tasting room. The business, run by the Silacci family, is named after beloved mom, wife and schoolteacher Rusti Silacci, who died in 2019. Stop by for a taste of Pinot Noir or Chardonnay from 11am-5pm Fri-Sun. 1010 River Road, Salinas. 320-8174, rustiquewines.com
CAFFEINE BUZZ… Next time you’re at Captain + Stoker for a coffee, keep an eye out for some new vegan treats from Lazy Daisy Cookie Co., including delish lemon poppy seed muffins and vanilla-glazed scones. Find it at 398 E. Franklin Street, Monterey and check out other vegan baked goods by Lazy Daisy at instagram.com/lazydaisycookieco
NEW BREW… The recently reopened Peter B’s Brewpub at the Portola Hotel & Spa has appointed Natalie Mika as their new brewmaster. To learn more about Mika’s alchemy, see story, p. 36.
MEET THE MEATZ… Butcher magician Jonathan Christopher Roberts at Pig Wizard will soon offer salami that is cured on site. This came about after a lengthy and bureaucratic certification process, which Roberts chronicled in sometimes excruciating detail at instagram.com/pigwizardmonterey. Also, try the house-made pastrami. 32 Cannery Row, Suite G, Monterey. pigwizard.com
PIE OH MY… The island food specialists at Keoki’s Hawaiian B.B.Q have two new tantalizing menu items. A savory, crunchy, deep-fried spam musubi and, for dessert, Haupia chocolate cream pie, a rich chocolate-coconut pie. 3170 Vista Del Camino, Marina. 809-8644.
