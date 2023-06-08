RUM BY THE BEACH… Lalla Oceanside is hosting a series of cocktail-making classes. Each class focuses on one spirit, and participants will learn about the spirit in general and also how to make impressive cocktails with it. The next session, which is devoted to rum, happens Monday, June 12 from 6:30-8:30pm. Tickets ($75 per person) can be purchased online before June 9. 654 Cannery Row, Monterey. 324-0891, lallagrill.com/location/oceanside.
BLUE ZONE BY THE BAY… Mezzaluna is officially the first, and currently only, Blue Zones Project-approved restaurant in Pacific Grove. The approval acknowledges that Mezzaluna offers plant-based and vegetable-forward options prepared in healthy ways, which can help you make healthier choices in your eating habits. 1188 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. 372-5325, mezzalunapasteria.com.
DINING-BY-THE-SEA… Enjoy the last few days of Carmel Culinary Week, which ends on Sunday, June 10. You still have a few days to take advantage of the deals and offerings that this annual promotion brings to Carmel’s restaurants. On Thursday, June 8, there’s a corresponding discussion and Q&A at Sunset Center with TV personality Ted Allen. Allen, once the food and wine guy on the original edition of Queer Eye, now hosts cooking competition shows Chopped and Chopped Junior on The Food Network. Or skip the talk and go out to eat. You can find a full list of offerings and events at carmelcalifornia.com/carmel-by-the-sea-culinary-week.htm.
SIPPING ON CIDER… You can now find Santa Cruz Cider Co. at the downtown Carmel farmers market on Thursdays from 10am-2pm. Stock up on the Watsonville-based company’s hard ciders in a variety of unique flavors like Call Me A Cab – made with cider aged on Cabernet Sauvignon grape skins. 6th Avenue and Junipero Street, Carmel. 288-7049, santacruzciderco.com.
WINE & DINE… Comanche Cellars hosts a special summer wine dinner on Monday, June 12 at 5:30pm. Chef Daniel Schrock of MacDonald Farm in Castroville prepares a four-course, farm-to-table meal that will be paired with Comanche’s own wines. Tickets ($75) are now available online. 412 Alvarado St., Monterey. 747-2244, comanchecellars.com.
