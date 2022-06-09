JUST DESSERTS… A new dessert kiosk (yes, you read that right) called Andy’s Drizzzells will be opening on Friday, June 10. The grand opening event takes place from noon-8pm and they will kick things off with a 10-percent-off special. The pink kiosk offers cheesecake cups, hand-dipped caramel apples, chocolate strawberries and more. Inside Antojitos Jojos, 342 San Juan Grade Road, Salinas. instagram.com/andysdrizzzells.
SEA AND SIP… Wild Fish is hosting a benefit dinner for Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula on Wednesday, June 22. Event attendees will get to meet the farmers from Spade & Plow Organics, sip craft cocktails and local wines, and, of course, enjoy a multi-course, family-style meal starring fresh seafood. The meal is $95 per person, and that fare includes a $20 donation. The event is from 6-9pm and reservations can be made at bit.ly/WildFishMOWDinner. 545 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 373-8523, wild-fish.com.
LOOK SHARP… There are few things more vexing for a home chef than dull kitchen knives. But the good news is, your knives don’t need to be dull! Monterey Bay Knife Sharpening pops up in the Elroy’s Fine Foods parking lot every Monday from noon-5pm. Stop by and have your knives sharpened for anywhere between $4 and $8 per knife. 15 Soledad Drive, Monterey. instagram.com/bladetechusa.
HEART OF THE MATTER… The annual celebration of edible thistles, the Artichoke Festival, is back June 11-12 at the Monterey County Fairgrounds. Come to try unusual concoctions like artichoke ice cream, stay for the on-site farmers market and wine tasting. Learn more about California’s state vegetable in this week’s Eats column (see story, left). 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. 633-2465, artichokefestival.org.
BLUE BAE IS BACK… The much-beloved Blue Bae special is back at the Toasted Artisan Grilled Cheese truck. This unique sandwich has homemade blueberry jam, fresh blueberries, fresh basil, and a mix of Havarti and mascarpone cheese on locally made sourdough bread. You can usually find the truck at: the Pacific Grove Farmers Market on Mondays, Ryan Ranch on Fridays, the Oldtown Salinas Farmers Market on Saturdays and the Carmel Valley Farmers Market on Sundays. instagram.com/toasted.artisan.grilled.cheese.
