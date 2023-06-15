CARMEL BAKERY TAKES MONTEREY… You can now get your hands on the incredible offerings of Carmel Bakery without a trip to Carmel. The European-style bakeshop has opened a new location in Portola Plaza so you can now get their coffees, baked goods, soups, salads and sandwiches in downtown Monterey daily from 7:30am-3pm. Portola Plaza, Monterey. chefpepe.com/carmel-bakery.
BOCCE AND BBQ… Head to Bernardus Lodge & Spa on Sunday, June 18 for an afternoon of bocce, beer and barbecue in honor of Father’s Day. From 11am-2:30pm, the Lucia Bar & Restaurant will be serving a special lunch, and guests can sip a craft cocktail, beer or glass of wine on the lawn while playing a round of bocce or participating in a special putting contest. 415 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 658-3400, .bernarduslodge.com.
SNACK ATTACK… Other Brother Beer Co. now offers special lunch pricing on sandwiches, salads and snacks from the brewery’s new Snack Shack. Monday to Friday, from 11:30am-4pm, menu items like the B.L.T. ($11), beet and goat cheese toast ($7) and orzo and arugula salad ($9) make an affordable, delicious lunch. There’s always takeout, but we recommend sitting down, ordering a beer, and pretending (just for your lunch hour!) that you’re on vacation. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
BACKWATER NO LONGER… Carmel Mission Inn’s Shearwater Tavern has a brand new chef in Fabian Di Paolo, and he has identified his mission: to bring the restaurant out of hiding. He’s doing that with flavorful, elevated tavern food. Learn more about the menu, and Chef Di Paolo’s background, at mcweekly.com/food_wine.
AL FRESCO FUTURE… The future of Pacific Grove’s popular outdoor dining parklets is under debate in America’s Last Hometown. Restaurant owners overwhelmingly want to keep the parklets as is, but there’s a move to replace the structures with extended sidewalks, similar to Alvarado Street in Monterey. You can add your two cents during an upcoming Pacific Grove City Council meeting at 6pm on Wednesday, June 21, either in person at City Hall (300 Forest Ave., P.G.) or online at bit.ly/PGagendas.
