SIPS OF SUMMER… Chic Carmel newcomer Chez Noir has some fun summery cocktails for you to sip this season. Each cocktail is carefully crafted with local, seasonal ingredients, like the Rhubarb “Milk” Punch, made with coconut milk and rhubarb cordial, and the Spring Onion Martini, made with cucumber-infused vodka and spring onion pickling liquid. These, as well as the Snap Pea Ricky and the Strawberry Boulevardier, are sure to transport you to a sunny day even as this generally foggy June persists. 5th Avenue between Dolores and San Carlos, Carmel. cheznoircarmel.com.
TWO-YEAR BASH… Rustique Winery is turning 2 and wants to celebrate with you. Join them on Saturday, June 24 for an afternoon of fun with live music, food from Hoodbachi, and, of course, wine. You can dance the day away while eating and drinking to your heart’s content and shopping for goods from local vendors. 1010 River Road, Salinas. 320-8174, rustiquewines.com.
PLANTS ON THE GRILL… A cookout does not require meat. Blue Zones Project is hosting a plant-based barbecue tutorial at Caesar Chavez Library on Wednesday, June 28 from 4-5pm. This is a great opportunity to learn how to make and sample a plant-based BBQ dish and meet people who are in the same healthy eating boat, all at no cost. 615 Williams Road, Salinas. montereycounty.bluezonesproject.com.
BAKED BY THE SEA… Savory pies and other treats by The Great British Bake Shop are now available for pickup at Café Carmel. Place an order online in advance, then pick it up there on Wednesdays from 2-5:30pm. Café Carmel will also keep a selection of savory items in their chiller cabinet, so you don’t necessarily have to wait until Wednesdays to get some goodies. Café Carmel on Ocean between Mission and San Carlos; 624-3870, cafecarmel.com. The Great British Bake Shop is at 8 W. Gabilan St., Salinas; 356-0005, thegreatbritishbakeshop.com.
PAELLA TUESDAY… Every Tuesday at Estéban Restaurant is Paella Tuesday. Enjoy a three-course meal starring this famous Spanish delicacy. Start with a fresh Caesar salad, then choose a flavorful paella dish, and finish with a Spanish-inspired dessert. Reservations are recommended (and so are the fabulous housemade potato chips). 700 Munras Ave., Monterey. 375-0176, hotelcasamunras.com/dining.
