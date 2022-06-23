IN THE HOUSE… Chef Christina Lonewolf Martinez is cooking at Pearl Hour’s next Back of House series on Monday, June 27. The event is from 5pm until closing and Lonewolf, who is of Native descent and currently cooks at The Stationaery and Cella Restaurant, will prepare Indigenous Californio Food. Indigenous food and Indigenous chefs are having a moment in many places, but it remains hard to find locally. Here’s a rare chance to try something both old and new. 214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. 657-9447, pearlhour.com.
THROW IT DOWN… It is time for the semi-annual Captain + Stoker latte art throwdown. Ready your best foam and most creative designs and go head to head with the area’s barista best ($10 to buy in). Or, just hang out and watch it all go down on Friday, June 24; the first pour is at 7pm. 398 E. Franklin St., Monterey. 901-3776, captainandstoker.com.
KEEN ON MALIGNE… Maligne Restaurant has opened its doors. The Seaside spot offers high-quality dishes in a low-key atmosphere; Chef Klaus Georis hopes it will become a neighborhood hangout. Specialties include wood-fired seafood. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 4:30-9:15pm. 600 Broadway Ave., Seaside. instagram.com/maligne.
NEW TO NOSH… Lindarose, which sits atop Hotel 1110 with a sweet view of Monterey Bay, has a new nosh menu and dinner menu just in time for summer. Take in the extra hours of sunlight at their rooftop bar while enjoying a wide range of dishes, both big and small. New menu highlights include bacon truffle mac n’ cheese, steak frites and a selection of kebabs. 1110 Del Monte Blvd., Monterey. 655-0515, hotel1110.com.
COCKTAIL CLASSES… If you were sad because you thought you missed out on all The Bitter Ginger’s Social Studies sessions, turn that frown upside down. There’s still a chance to learn some mixology skills; they have extended the series due to high demand. The next session, “Botanical Bookends: Exploring Amari In Cocktails,” happens on Thursday, June 23 and will be offered again on Wednesday, July 13. The final session is “Sours: Shaken Not Stirred” and takes place on Thursday, July 28. Reserve at bigsurfoodandwine.org/popup-events. 6th Ave. between Dolores and San Carlos, Carmel. 250-7326, socialhourcarmel.com, thebitterginger.com.
