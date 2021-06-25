Morsels 06.24.21

ALL STARS… Mark your calendars for a very special bake sale, with Ad Astra, Alta Bakery, Parker-Lusseau Bakery, Michelle Needs Dough and baker Yulanda Santos from Michelin-starred Aubergine coming together (fellowship of the bread?) for the Baker’s Pride Bake Sale. Each baker will feature a few delectable pastries each. It happens from 5-7pm on Sunday, June 27 at Other Brother Beer Co., 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside.
BAGELS OR BUST… It may be hard to find a good bagel in California, but it’s possible. In Pacific Grove, Bagel Kitchen has some of the freshest around, with dough made in house daily. Also, don’t miss out on their stacked bagel sandwiches, including their “Meet Me in New York” lox sandwich. 1132 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. 324-4330
HOOK UP… Salt n Season Seafood sets up shop in Moss Landing every weekend and offers different fresh catches including rockfish, halibut and salmon, enabling you to buy fresh off the boat. See what they are offering at saltnseasonseafood.com. 7990 Highway 1, Moss Landing, 247-2648.
UMBRELLA PROTECTED… Indoor dining is back. If you’re looking for a drink to wash away the taste of your mask, look no further than Hula’s Island Grill. Mai Tais, hurricanes and of course, the Scorpion Bowl, which offers 30 ounces of boozy tropical goodness. Also, try the spicy edamame hummus on their appetizer menu and one of their specialty fish dishes. 622 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. 655-4852, hulastiki.com.
BRUNCH ON MAIN… Salinas’ Villa Azteca is making waves with their inventive takes on traditional Mexican food, and making moves with the announcement the family-run restaurant will open a second place, Nicolas, in Carmel Plaza. For now, hit the Oldtown location and try their prickly pear aguachile for brunch: It’s prawns in a prickly pear and serrano pepper in lime juice with vegetables and avocado, served with crackers. And it’s divine. 157 Main St., Salinas. 256-2669, villazteca.com.
ESPECIAL COCKTAIL… Hot weather making you wilt? Consider unwilting with a chavela, the beer-based tomato drink with veggies (and sometimes shrimp) perched on a spice-salted rim. Los Dos Potrillos may be one of the best at making them. Have one as a side to their tacos or their mango ceviche. 301 E. Alisal St., Salinas. 757-4540.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.