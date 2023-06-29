Pancake Party… The Monterey Fire Department is bringing the heat to the griddle on Tuesday, July 4 to make a plentiful pancake breakfast, complete with sausage, eggs, fruit and coffee, all to benefit MY Museum. Bring your little ones down to the fire station from 7:30-10:30am for the opportunity to eat a hearty breakfast, don some fire gear, take photos and explore a firetruck. Afterward, walk down to Monterey’s July Fourth parade. Tickets are $15 per person, at bit.ly/43MSptn. 600 Pacific St., Monterey. 649-6444, mymuseum.org.
Barbecue Bash… Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette is celebrating Independence Day by serving up a backyard-style barbecue menu. From 2-9:30pm on Tuesday, July 4 you can get grilled cornbread, cheddar bacon-wrapped franks, dry-aged smash burgers, and a crab boil with a plethora of seafood and all the fixings. Reservations are recommended. 3295 Dunes Drive, Marina. 883-5535, saltwoodkitchenandoysterette.com.
One Year of Whisky… Happy birthday to The Whisky Club, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an updated menu and personalized bottles of Frey Ranch whiskey. Stop by to take a taste, and raise a glass for a birthday toast while you’re at it. 425 Alvarado St., Monterey. 241-6713, twc11.com.
Big Pour… Big news in the wine world: Winemaking giant E. & J. Gallo Winery has bought Soledad-based Hahn Family Wines. The acquisition includes the Smith & Hook, Hahn and Hahn SLH brands; it does not include the Hahn vineyards. Hahn has been family-owned and operated since 1979, when Nicky and Gaby Hahn planted a vineyard. Nicky Hahn was a fierce advocate for the Santa Lucia Highlands and helped the region campaign for American Viticultural Association recognition, which it was granted in 1991.
Music in the Plaza…Carmel Plaza’s summer live music series is back. The five-week-long series pairs local musicians with bites from a local restaurant, wines by a local winery and information about a different local nonprofit each week. Starting Friday, June 30, The Money Band plays, Café Carmel brings the bites and Scheid Vineyards pours wine. The music is free, with food and drink available for purchase. Carmel Plaza courtyard, Ocean Avenue and Mission Street, Carmel. carmelplaza.com.
