Morsels 07.01.21

COFFEE AND A PLANT… Here’s a new combination: breakfast and coffee spot, plus… plant shop. It works. And it’s called Power Plant Coffee (in keeping with its location near the Moss Landing power plant). Pick up a locally roasted Acme Coffee brew and nosh on their lox sandwich, all while you peruse the succulents at their mini-shop and pick up some to-go snacks before you head to the beach. 7991 Highway 1, Moss Landing. thepowerplant.store.
TRIVIA TIME… Quiz time is back at London Bridge Pub. Sip a pint of the finer stuff and try to prove your mental mettle over some U.K. pub grub, including bangers and mash, pasty and mash and assorted savory pies. Trivia starts at 8pm every Tuesday. Show your friends what you retained during all of those non-trivia SIP months while you were reading encyclopedias to pass the time. 256 Figueroa St. #2 (base of Wharf 2), Monterey. 372-0581, lbpmonterey.com.
GO GUSTO GO… Like restaurants all over Monterey County, Seaside mainstay Gusto is back in action for in-house dining, and has added a spiffy new truck (just arrived last week, and it’s resplendent in Gusto’s signature red and green colors) to do on-site event catering at weddings or parties and such. Call 899-5825 to inquire about the truck, or visit gusto1901.com to check out the full menu. 1901 Fremont Blvd., Seaside.
SALAD SATURDAY… Salad mecca The Salad Shoppe has reopened on Saturdays, and also reintroduced their Senior Saturday with a 10-percent discount for those 55 and up. Try one of their healthy and hearty salads with a bowl of fantastic chili or an authentic Jersey-style sub. 1138 S. Main St., Salinas. 422-9600, saladshoppe.com.
HOLE IN ONE… Support a local museum and local firefighters – and eat breakfast too? MY Museum hosts a July Fourth pancake breakfast, with crafts, music and a chance to meet firefighters. 8-11am Sunday, July 4. Colton Hall lawn, 570 Pacific St., Monterey. Tickets ($12.50) at mymuseum.org/july4.
RAREST OF BIRDS… It’s hard to find a proper chicken and waffle combo, unless, that is, you know where to look. Sur has it dialed in, with crispy fried chicken served over a fluffy Belgium waffle, with whipped rosemary-lavender honey butter and syrup. (They also offer some lighter fare as well, like ahi seared rare atop a salad.) 3601 The Barnyard, Carmel. 250-7188, surcarmel.com.
