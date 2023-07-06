BEER BASH… The 20th annual Monterey Beer Festival returns to the Fairgrounds this weekend on Saturday, July 8 from 12:30-4pm. For $60, you can continue to fill your glass and enjoy pours from a dozen breweries, including some local favorites like Dust Bowl Brewing Company, Alvarado Street Brewery, Peter B’s, and Other Brother Beer Co. Purchase tickets online. 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. montereybeerfestival.com.
BRUNCH WITH THE BABES… Salinas’ Brew N Krew Ale House is hosting a kid-friendly brunch bash on Saturday, July 8. Don your best beach attire and bring your little ones for a brunch to remember. The space is decorated top to bottom in fun, photogenic splendor. There will be food from Karnaval, interactive activities, photo opportunities and a dance party. Tickets are available online. 155 Main St., Salinas. 676-6533, instagram.com/brewandcrewsalinas.
BIRTHDAY BIZNESS… Nacho Bizness is turning 7 and wants to celebrate with you at a birthday brunch. Head on over on Sunday, July 9 from 10am to 2pm for a special menu with chili verde breakfast burritos, chilaquiles rojos, tamales with bacon, egg and cheese, and beverage specials. There will even be rounds of brunch bingo with fabulous prizes. 470 Alvarado St., Monterey. nachobiz.biz.
BERRY NICE… Paris Bakery in Monterey breaks the sweetness of a classic almond croissant with berries. Try a strawberry almond croissant – flat, covered with sliced strawberries and unrecognizable in its flat form – or its delicious, puffy cousin, a raspberry croissant. Both have been on sale for quite a few years in the iconic bakery founded in 1985 by French Master Baker Jackie Jegat. Back in the day, the bakery was called Le Montmartre. 271 Bonifacio Place, Monterey. 646-1620, parisbakery.us.
PRIMA ORA… There’s a new twist on classic Italian food and drinks at Il Vecchio, which has started a new happy hour. On weeknights from 5-6pm the restaurant offers house cocktails and glasses of wine for $7, beers for $4.50, and select small plates for discounted prices. Prima Ora is followed by regular dinner service, so you can come hungry or just for a light bite. 110 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. 324-4282, ilvecchiorestaurant.com.
