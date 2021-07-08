FANS’ CHOICE… The newly launched Monterey Bay Football Club is teaming up with Alvarado Street Brewing Company to have fans help pick their official beer. Visit the brewery in Monterey, try four different beers and then vote for your favorite. You can also share your ideas for the name of the beer and can design. 426 Alvarado St., Monterey, 655-2337. (Monterey Bay FC is also enlisting survey feedback for their jersey design, at montereybayfc.com.)
HANDLING THINGS… A big win for Other Brother Beer Co., which just won a Crushie beer marketing award for best handle design. Go see their fancy artwork for yourselves and while you’re there, try the Black is Beautiful plum stout. 877 Broadway, Seaside. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
HAPPY THIRD… Gonzales staple Fourth Street Taphouse has a third anniversary coming up and they’re celebrating with a bash on July 31. Tickets ($70) include beer, a pint glass, music and food catered by Los 3 Hermanos. Designated driver tickets are $25. Order tickets at fourth-street-tap-house.square.site. 25 Fourth St. Gonzales. 675-5095.
PUPUSA POCKETS… You might not expect a place named American Burger to have Salvadoran food, but this is Monterey. Among the many burgers on the menu, they have pupusas nestled away as an option. A pupusa features a thick masa exterior, and theirs is stacked with meat and cheese – not a burger, but not totally unlike a burger. Give one a try at 738 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, 373-7573. For a pupusa-forward menu, check out Pupuseria Marleny’s (337 Monterey St., Salinas), and don’t forget to dive in to the crunchy, fresh cabbage slaw, curtido, served with every order. In Marina, El Salvadoreño (3056 Del Monte Blvd., 747-2385) serves up both classics and creative takes.
Apple a Day… You want to show up at your next BBQ with something unique for friends to try, check out Twisted Roots’ new hard cider. A bottle runs $28, four-packs of 16-ounce cans are $30. 12 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. 594-8282, twistedrootsvineyard.com.
NEW ROOST… The secret/not-so-secret spicy chicken sandwich slingers at Heatwaves now have a stable pop-up location at Rudolfo’s Cafe. They post when they will be serving next (usually on the weekends) at instagram.com/heatwaves831. 543 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove.
