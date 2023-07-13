GOES TOGETHER LIKE WINE AND CHEESE… Morgan Winery and Kent Torrey from The Cheese Shop are teaming up to put on a decadent wine and cheese pairing event. Join them from 4-6pm on Saturday, July 15 and enjoy four of Morgan Winery’s wines paired with four delectable cheeses. Tickets are $30 for non-wine club members and $15 for club members. 204 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. 626-3700, morganwinery.com.
BRUNCH OF QUEENS… The Paper Wing Theater & Supper Club hosts a spectacular edition of the Diamond Drag Brunch in support of Monterey Peninsula Pride on Sunday, July 16 – with showings at both 10am and noon. Indulge in a brunch buffet while the talented queens put on a show. Tickets ($39) can be purchased online. 711 Cannery Row, Monterey. 905-5684, paperwing.com.
WOODY’S IN THE VALLEY… Woody’s is no longer just at the airport. The eponymous Chef Tim Wood has opened a second location – Woody’s At Del Mesa – in Carmel Valley. The new location is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 2:30pm for lunch, and 4:30pm to 7:30pm for dinner. You can expect the same focus on quality ingredients. 500 Del Mesa Carmel, Carmel. 624-1854, woodysmontereyairport.com/woodys-at-del-mesa.
I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM… It’s National Ice Cream Month. Celebrate this obviously very real (or at least very delicious) holiday with Café Carmel. They are serving up scoops of Marianne’s Ice Cream, and families who get 10 cones this month will get an 11th cone for free. They have also extended their hours so you have more time to get your hands on a refreshing ice cream cone or bakery treat – the cafe is open from 7:30am to 9pm every day through Labor Day. Ocean Avenue between Mission and San Carlos, Carmel. 624-3870, cafecarmel.com.
NEXT FEST… After a long hiatus, Pebble Beach Food & Wine has announced a triumphant return, scheduled for April 2024. Since its first year in 2008, the culinary festival has consistently brought some of the best food and wine talent to show off their abilities at cooking demos, wine tastings and sit-down meals at Pebble Beach. Mark your calendar now if this is your jam – and visit pebblebeachfoodandwine.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.