MICHELIN FOR MALIGNE… Maligne was awarded a Bib Gourmand award – for good food at reasonable prices – from the Michelin Guide. Congratulations to chef and owner Klaus Georis and his talented team. Stop by and check out their exceptional dishes on a newly revamped menu that earned them their spot on this noteworthy list. 600 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 601-1302, restaurantmaligne.com.
SUMMER SAMMICHES… Chef David Pascuilli is taking Sammich’d, his specialty sandwich business, to the Everyone’s Harvest farmers market at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare every other Friday, starting Friday, July 21. Try a Hash Slinging Slasher – with a hash brown patty and applewood smoked bacon – or curried chicken, or le artichaut grilled cheese made with caramelized onion artichoke dip and Baker’s Bacon. 450 E. Romie Lane, Salinas. sammichd.com.
ROADSIDE ATTRACTION… A second home for Bear + Flag Roadside is at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where the Carmel Valley spot will be serving its selection of sandwiches, salads, and breakfast burritos, as well as a variety of local beers and wines. Now you can sip and savor their beloved food and drinks while attending races or other events. 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. 293-8608, bearandflagroadside.com.
FESTIVAL KICKOFF… Salinas Valley Food & Wine Festival hosts a kickoff mixer on Thursday, July 27 from 5-7pm. Get a fun preview of the main event before the festivities really get going on Aug. 5. Tickets are $20 for Salinas Chamber of Commerce members and $25 for non-members. Guests will enjoy unlimited food, wine, and beer tastings from local vendors such as Alvarado Street Brewery (their newest spot in Salinas is gorgeous), Brew N Krew and Paraiso Vineyards. Tickets available at business.salinaschamber.com. 1 Main St., Salinas. salinasvalleyfoodandwine.com.
ART AND APPETITES… On Wednesday, July 26, Cella hosts a four-course, prix-fixe dinner by chefs Ben Spungin and Cal Stamenov to be enjoyed alongside art installations by Bernard Trainor, who will also be in attendance. Tickets are $155 per person and include a carefully selected wine pairing by Bernabe DeLuna to accompany the meal and art – a feast for all the sense. 525 Polk St., Monterey. 920-1046, cellarestaurant.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.