Morsels 07.22.21

SIGN OF THE TIMES… The sign that alerts passersby they have reached Stonies Taphouse & Bistro was named best restaurant sign in the country for June 2021 by The National Sign of The Times magazine (it’s a real thing, I swear). Admire the sign, but also go in. They have over a dozen different types of tacos, including fish, asada and tri-tip, plus a great beer and wine menu. 1366 Main St., Salinas. 202-0632, stoniestaphouse.com.
CASH IS DONUT KING… I’ve found some rare and fabled cash-only donut spots worth an early-morning stop for the adventurous: Prunedale Donut & Bakery and Kristy’s Donuts. Both are no-frills, offering strong coffee and good donuts. Again, it is cash-only (it’s like bitcoin but made of paper) so plan accordingly. 7945 San Miguel Canyon Road, Salinas and 888 E. Alisal St.., Salinas.
BIRRIERIA IS BACK… Lauded for being some of the best, Aquinos Birrieria is taking orders again. Originally you could only get their food through word-of-mouth. They offer birria tacos for $1.50 a piece, or go for a pound of their delicious slow-stewed birria in plate form for $14; if you want to impress your friends and family get their Xxxtra Hot Cheetos Burrito ($10). Order at aquinosbirrieria.com or 224-6760. 1116A Forest Ave., Pacific Grove.
DINING AT THE RANCH… The nonprofit Rancho Cielo is a vocational school and youth development facility that gives young people a place to learn work-ready skills and complete a high school program. One of their programs is the Drummond Culinary Academy, which offers Friday night dinner. This is a way for these up-and-coming food industry professionals to show off their skills and get more experience – and for the public to support the effort, and see what’s up-and-coming. The next dinner services will be July 23 and 30. Call or email for reservations: 444-3521, reservations@ranchocieloyc.org.
CRUSHABLE WINE… The wine industry is changing. Corks have become screw tops, wine is dispensed from boxes and now, thanks to Wrath Wines, you can crack open a cold can of Sauvignon Blanc. Their 2019 AL Sauvignon Blanc is indeed available in a can. Order online, or ask about it at their tasting rooms in Soledad (35801 Foothill Road) or Carmel (in Carmel Plaza). 678-2212, wrathwines.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.