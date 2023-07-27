SUPER STAR… Congrats to Chez Noir – the Carmel restaurant scored a Michelin Star, announced on July 18. It joins Aubergine on the local list of recipients.
BAKED GOODS… After two and a half years of baking and selling sourdough bread out of his studio apartment, Otto Kramm of Otto’s Bread Company is moving into a real bakery space. Kramm signed a lease for the long-vacant former Togo’s space at 215 Monterey St. in Salinas – a nearly 1,000 square foot upgrade. He hopes to start baking out of the new spot in early September. “There’s a lot of potential with this space,” Kramm says. Keep an eye out for more. Instagram.com/ottosbread.
PAY IT FORWARD… For the months of July and August, if you order takeout from Tarpy’s Roadhouse (2999 Highway 68, Monterey; 647-1444, tarpys.com), Rio Grill (101 The Crossroads, Carmel; 625-5436, riogrill.com), or Montrio (424 Calle Principal, Monterey; 648-8880, montrio.com) you will also be donating to MY Museum, the current beneficiary for Coastal Roots Hospitality’s Pick It Up, Pay It Forward program, in which they donate 10 percent of takeout proceeds to a local nonprofit.
VEGGIE DELIGHT… Show your support for the educational training programs at nonprofit Rancho Cielo, and get in on seasonal produce by ordering a box of fresh veggies. Boxes (just $20) come packed with seasonal, local fruit and veggies – you can order one for yourself, order one to donate or, better yet, do both. The deadline to place your order is Monday, July 31; pickups happen Friday, Aug. 11. 444-3507, ranchocielo.org/veggiebox2023.
TICKET TIME… Tickets for the Big Sur Food & Wine Festival are now on sale. Many of these events (Nov. 2-4) sell out well in advance, so get on it. There are a wide variety of event types – from upscale dinners and informational panels to outdoor adventures and a live auction. More at bigsurfoodandwine.org.
MAKERS’ MARKET… California Seltzer Co. hosts a makers’ market from 3-6pm Wednesday, Aug. 2. Enjoy hard seltzers and food, while taking in the fantastic Lovers Point views and shopping for locally made and sourced goods from a variety of vendors – all in one spot. 631 Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove. 717-3827, californiaseltzerco.com/lovers-point.
