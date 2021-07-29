Scaled Back…
Sometimes Fisherman’s Wharf can feel stuck in time, but nothing is permanent. On July 31, the city of Monterey’s lease where Scales was located for seven years (and Gilbert’s before that) comes to an end; the spot was subleased as a restaurant since 1982. The most recent tenants, Chris and JR Shake, withdrew from negotiations; City Manager Hans Uslar says they are looking for new tenants.
Competing Coasts…
Who makes the better pizza: East Coast or West Coast? You can try both at The Oven Pizzeria. They offer a New York-style thin crust and a San Francisco sourdough pizza. They offer traditional toppings and also have specialty pies on their menu like their Point Lobos, which features artichokes, chicken and potatoes with white sauce. Pickup or delivery only. 720 Broadway Ave., Seaside; 899-1762
Beer Smoothies…
Two local breweries are offering fruit based beer. Dust Bowl Brewing Company offers a smooth and creamy Picking Fields Mango Milkshake IPA (at 290 Figueroa St., Monterey; 641-7002, dustbowlbrewing.com). And Alvarado Street Brewery has a new line of beers called Bubble Bath: Hard Smoothie, and they include kiwi/strawberry and peach/mango/banana flavors (426 Alvarado St., Monterey; 655-2337, asb.beer).
New Chef, Who Dis?…
Montrio Bistro has hired a new chef, and he’s one with an impressive backstory: Adrian Diday has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants on the East Coast. Plans are to reopen Montrio in August after renovations are complete, so look forward to their revamped digs and revamped menu coming soon. 414 Calle Principal, Monterey. 648-8880, montrio.com.
Sandwich Life….
The high-end grocer Elroy’s Fine Foods has a new and delectable sandwich menu, and it’s a trip around the world. Check out their Delhi sandwich (curried chicken salad), their hot and gooey tri-tip quesadilla (tastes like it sounds) or, if you’re looking for something lighter, try the veggie Bahn Mi. 15 Soledad Drive, Monterey. 373-3737, elroysfinefoods.com.
Matcha Do…
if you’re fretting over your next tea party and need some help, stop by Cha-ya. They specialize in small-batch Japanese teas, and also have antioxidant-packed matcha, Indian spiced tea (chai) and a lovely tea-themed gift shop. 118 Webster St., Monterey. 646-5486, chaya4tea.com.
