Morsels 08.05.21

I’M A BIELIBER… Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey swung by Salinas last week. They stopped at the taqueria Los Grullenses. No word on what they ordered, but the spot offers tacos, burritos, tortas, tostadas and menudo (the soup, not the boy band). 655 Sanborn Place, Salinas. 207-0417.
ALL DRESSED UP… As you get reacquainted with hard pants, here’s an incentive to dress to impress. Show up on the second Saturday of each month in a nice suit or dress at Sovino Wine Bar, and you get 15-percent off all purchases. So brush off your top hat and head to 241 Alvarado St., Monterey. 641-9463, sovinowinebar.com
SUMMER SALAD… The popular watermelon salad is back at Mezzaluna Pasteria. The light dish is perfect for summer. Wash it down with the Lavender Cocktail – a gin concoction with tonic, juniper berries and fresh lavender. 1188 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. 372-5325, mezzalunapasteria.com
CALENDAR CALL… August is National Sandwich Month. You know what you need to do (get a sandwich). Some of the best spots include: The Bakery Station, 202 Monterey St, Salinas (783-1140); Compagno’s Market & Deli, 2000 Prescott Ave, Monterey (375-5987) and Lafayette Bakery & Cafe, 3672 The Barnyard, Suite #E22, Carmel (915-6286). Meanwhile, email eatanddrink@mcweekly.comwith your favorite sammies.
HALF FULL… Alvarado Street Brewery announced their Salinas production facility’s taproom, which has been closed due to Covid-19, will not be reopening anytime soon due to the need for storage space. You can still order and pick up cans at the location, but no fresh pours on site for the foreseeable future. (Fear not – ASB is working on a new Salinas location.) 1315 Dayton St., Salinas. 800-3332, asb.beer.
STAMPED AND READY… Dust Bowl Brewing Company taphouse in Monterey has done away with plastic wristbands for ID check and entry and is now ink-stamping people in. It’s an effort to be more environmentally friendly. 290 Figueroa St., Monterey. 641-7002.
TOP SHELF… Kudos to Hahn Family Winery, which picked up Best in Show at the 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards for their 2018 Pinot Noir. Stop by their tasting room and see if you can snag a bottle. 250-7937, hahnwines.com
