POST NEW BILLS… The beloved Sand City beer hall known for unusual brews, Post No Bills, has opened its second location in Carmel, and is set to host a grand opening on Friday, Aug. 12. You can now enjoy their impressive selection of craft beers from near and far in two locations, including both drafts on tap and bottled options from the cooler. The Barnyard, Suite H-1, Carmel. 324-4667, postnobills.net.
COFFEE CLASS… Put your barista skills to the test and learn how to make classic and contemporary coffee beverages at this Counterpoint Coffee class. The Seaside cafe hosts barista classes on Tuesdays at 4pm. For $30 per person, you can learn to create latte art, how to make espresso beverages and how to prepare your favorite coffee drinks at home. RSVP via Instagram message to reserve your spot. 565 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 230-0503, instagram.com/counterpointcoffeeshop.
TASTE AND TOUR… Here’s an opportunity to learn how the wine you taste is really made: Folktale Winery & Vineyard now offers tours of its property and production facility. Guests can take in the beauty of the vines, learn about the winemaking process and sip a glass of bubbles followed by an exclusive tasting, all for $30. Tours are available Thursday through Tuesday and can be reserved online. 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 293-7500, folktalewinery.com.
ANNIVERSARY PARTY… Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Arroyo Seco AVA from noon-4pm on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Joyce Winery’s Soledad Estate. Enjoy a selection of Arroyo Seco wines from 12 wineries, including Bernardus, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines and Hahn Family Wines – all paired with small bites. Tickets are $60 per person, $20 for designated drivers, and can be purchased at bit.ly/ArroyoSecoWine2023. 38740 Los Coches Road, Soledad. 659-2885, joycewineco.com.
WINE AND FRIENDS… On Friday, Aug. 18, Gary and Shari Caraccioli host a five-course, Tuscan-themed Italian feast, all paired with Caraccioli Cellars wines. Join the family at their residence from 5:30-9pm for a fun evening of wining and dining Italian style. Tickets ($275) and can be purchased at bit.ly/FestaeAmici. 25850 Paseo De Los Robles, Salinas. 622-7722, caracciolicellars.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.