Morsels 08.12.21

NOSH-THRU… The 2021 Jewish Food Festival is upon us. This year, due to Covid consternation, it’s a contactless drive-thru and pre-ordering is required. Don’t miss out on traditional challah bread, potato pancakes, matzah balls and more. You can also order pastrami and corned beef by the pound. Deadline to order is Aug. 18 at carmelbethisrael.org. Pickup is at 10am-3pm Sunday, Aug. 22 at Congregation Beth Israel, 5716 Carmel Valley Road. 624-2015.
GUILT-FREE BURRITOS… Mark your calendars, veggie-centric Park Row Cafe is having a guest chef swing by with a special menu. La Charra Vegana will be doling out vegan Mexican food on 9am-1pm Sunday, Aug. 22. Specials will include tofu rancheros burrito and al pastor tacos veganos. 962 Park Row, Salinas. 800-3932.
NEW NAME… Using the outdoor dining area they created during the pandemic, plus already-existing restaurant space inside, the people at Quail Lodge & Golf Club have remade and rebranded their restaurant (formerly Edgar’s) as the Covey Grill. It features a car-themed full bar and offers dinner every night of the week. Try their decadent flight of steaks or their take on clam chowder. 8208 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel. (866) 675-1101, quaillodge.com/dining
SHOP SWEETS… Franklin Street Collaborative, a cute boutique shop where locals sell their wares, is celebrating summer with special pop-up events featuring local bakers. It’s every Tuesday from 4pm-7pm, and Saturdays 11am-2pm. Bakers featured in the past include Lazy Daisy Cookie Co. and The Mad Batter. 201 W. Franklin St, Monterey. 920-2611, franklinstreetcollaborative.com
COFFEE BOOST… There’s a new South County coffee shop called Hestia pouring coffee, tea and smoothies, and also serving up excellent (and freshly baked) blueberry muffins. 320B Broadway St., King City. instagram.com/hestia.coffee.
NEW CRU… while you’re in South County, stay for wine. Check out CRU Winery at their spot that overlooks the Santa Lucia Highlands. Open Thursdays through Sundays, they offer two tasting options with all the wine coming from grapes on the Central Coast. Don’t forget to pick up a bottle of their Monterey Pinot Noir for me! 37500 Foothill Road, Soledad. (559) 673-6372, cruwinery.com
