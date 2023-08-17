MUNCHIES AND MOTORS… If you are looking to enjoy some food while learning about and looking at cars, head to the Monterey Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11am to 10pm. The inaugural Monterey Motorsports Festival will have a plethora of food vendors to keep your engine running. Enjoy bites from Old Tyme Kettle Korn, El Puerto, La Papas Potatoes, Casa De Humo BBQ, Sierra Korn Enterprise and El Trompo Locos Tacos. VIPs will also get to enjoy food catered by Coastal Roots Hospitality. 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. montereymotorsportsfestival.com.
EAT FRESH… CalFresh users get a complimentary $30 to use toward fresh produce at Everyone’s Harvest farmers markets thanks to the nonprofit’s Market Match program. When participants use their CalFresh EBT card to transfer $30 into tokens, they get an additional $30 in tokens (while supplies last) that can then be used to buy fresh fruits and vegetables. This offer can be redeemed at any of Everyone’s Harvest’s markets in Seaside, Marina, Pacific Grove and Salinas. 384-6961, everyonesharvest.org.
SALAD SPECIAL… Senior patrons enjoy discounts on Saturdays at The Salad Shoppe in Salinas. Anyone over 55 gets 10 percent off their meal and receives a free fountain drink or iced tea. Stop by between 10am and 4pm to take advantage of this great deal, and the fresh salad bar. 1138 S. Main St., Salinas. 422-9600, saladshoppe.com.
MEAL DEAL MONDAYS… There’s more than burgers and beers to Duffy’s Tavern, which serves up all-you-can-eat spaghetti on Mondays for $9.95. So mangia to your heart’s content without breaking the bank. You can also enjoy a 14-ounce ribeye steak with veggies and scalloped potatoes for $34.95 on Wednesdays, and pitchers of beer for $15 on Sundays. The tavern is open Mondays 11am-7pm, Tuesday-Friday 11am-8pm, and Sat-Sun 12pm-8pm. 282 High St., Monterey. 644-9811.
PIZZA PARTY… Head to Hacienda in Carmel Valley on Sunday, Aug. 20 to join a make-your-own pizza party, featuring produce you get to pick yourself from the farm. (It’s tomato season, so the pickings are oh-so good.) Tickets ($40 for one; $75 for two) get you pizza, an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink of your choice and a sweet treat to end the meal. 7180 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. 293-8133, haciendacv.store.
