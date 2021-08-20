LAST CALL… The Meatery in Seaside is being sold and closing after three years in business. The butcher shop’s last day will be Sunday, Aug. 22. Stop by before then to grab a sandwich for the road. 1534 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 656-8810, themeatery.us
FIVE-YEAR CHIP… The perfectly named Nacho Bizness is celebrating its five-year anniversary. If you go, I recommend their nachos (duh). They make the gooey cheese toppings in-house and also have a vegan cheese sauce. 470 Alvarado St., Monterey. nachobiz.biz
GET HAPPY… Happy hour is back on the menu at the bustling Melville Tavern. From 4-6pm Sunday through Thursday, specials include $4 bottled beer, $8 glasses of wine and a broad selection of perfectly cheesy, fried foods (think garlic-parmesan tater tots, chicken taquitos, pork sliders) to accompany your libations. 484 Washington St., Monterey. 643-9525, melvilletav.com
CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS… The Big Sur Food and Wine Festival is back, and in need of volunteers. This annual event, back after a Covid hiatus, showcases the best food and wine of the region. It’s one of the biggest events of the year in the small coastal community, hence the need for volunteers to help it run smoothly. Go to bigsurfoodandwine.org/volunteer to sign up. (Volunteers are required to show proof of vaccination.)
SUDS AND TUNES… Outdoor seating, good beer and now Dust Bowl Brewing Co. is adding live music to their mix. They will feature a different artist each week from 6-9pm on Thursdays through September. No cover. 290 Figueroa St., Monterey. 641-7002, dustbowlbrewing.com
NEW BREW CREW… After some issues with the city over sign design (it’s a long story, but everything is approved now) Brew-N-Krew Ale House has announced an opening date: the soft opening starts Monday, Aug. 23 and the grand opening will be during Labor Day weekend. Try their unique, Salinas-inspired brews. 155 Main St., Salinas. 676-6533.
BERRY POWER… If you have a special event coming up and want to dazzle guests with a treat that looks like an art piece, look no further than The Sweet Flow. They specialize in custom cupcakes, cakesicles and, perhaps best of all, chocolate-covered strawberry towers. instagram.com/thesweetflowbaker
