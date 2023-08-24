MAUI MONDAYS… From now through Oct. 23., every Monday is Maui Monday at Hula’s Island Grill. They will donate 100 percent of profits on Mondays to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund and Maui United Way to support relief efforts. Enjoy signature Hawaiian-inspired meals and tropical cocktails for an important cause. 622 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. 655-4852, hulastiki.com.
LOTSA LATKES… Carmel’s 35th annual Jewish Food Festival takes place on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 10am-3pm at Congregation Beth Israel. Enjoy traditional Jewish foods like latkes, matzah ball soup, kugel and more. Local eateries Ad Astra Bread Co.,The Meatery and Steakcraft will be there serving their take on some of these traditional delicacies. In addition to enjoying traditional Jewish foods, you can learn more about Jewish traditions and culture. Admission is free; food available for sale. 5716 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 624-2015, carmelbethisrael.org.
BRITISH BASH… The Great British Bake Shop is turning 1 year old and is throwing a big British bash to celebrate. Head to the shop all dressed in your British-inspired best on Thursday, Aug. 31 for an afternoon of brilliant fun. From 2-4pm they will be serving shortbread and other British treats, giving surprise-amount gift certificates to those who spend $10 or more, and prizes for best dressed. 8 W. Gabilan St., Salinas. 356-0005, thegreatbritishbakeshop.com.
WHISKY WONDER… Did you know there’s Australian whisky? We didn’t, but you can try it when you head to Altura Lounge on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 4-7pm for a fun tasting event. Participants will get to sample a variety of whiskies from Melbourne-based brand Starward Whisky while learning their stories and how they were made. There will be food pairings to complement each whiskey. Tickets are $85 for a single bar seat or $150 for a party of two at a communal table. 66 W. Alisal St., Salinas. linktr.ee/alturalounge_bistro.
BANK CLOSED… A realtor’s sign now decorates the locked doors of Coffee Bank and adjacent Wine Bank on Carmel Rancho Boulevard in Carmel. The coffee shop began with great ambitions, bringing an evening wine bar and music to the former bank (complete with vault) location, in addition to golden lattes and other treats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.