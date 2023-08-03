PLANT POWERED… Smoothies are now available at The Creperie Cafe in Seaside. Design your own healthy blend, choosing between fruits and veggies, protein powder and various additions. While you are there, take a look at their extensive coffee menu that now includes options from all over the world. Open daily for breakfast and lunch. 1123 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 901-3900.
TOP TOUR… Carmel Food Tours recently got a national shoutout when it was named number four on USA Today’s “Top Ten Food Tours” list. Experience some of Carmel’s finest food and beverage offerings with these carefully curated – and now award-winning – tours. Stroll Carmel while taking in the sights, learning more about this beautiful place, and stopping for bites and sips as you go. 216-8161, carmelfoodtour.com.
CANNED WINE CONGRATS… Wineries from all over the world brought their canned best to Boonville for the fifth annual Canned Wine Competition, and one from here in Monterey County won Best In Show Rosé. Maker Wine, with the help of Nicole Walsh of Ser Wines, took home the gold with their 2022 Rosé of Grenache. Try this award-winning can and judge it for yourself. makerwine.com.
PIZZA PIE… Heirloom Pizza, a deep-dish pizza restaurant in Monterey, will open a second location in downtown Salinas inside the old Beverly’s Fabric & Crafts building on Main Street. In addition to serving up pies, the larger restaurant will have a full bar and host live music. There’s also a tiki bar upstairs. Keep an eye out for an opening of Live@Heirloom Pizza Company in August, and learn more at mcweekly.com/food_wine. 344 Main St., Salinas. heirloompizzapie.com.
BOW WOW FRIENDS… The nonprofit Animal Friends Rescue Project is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a big “Bow Wow Jamboree.” It’s about our furry friends, but also food and wine. Mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 30 from 12:30-3:30pm in Toro Park for an afternoon of fun for a great cause. There will be live music, barbecue lunch from The Butcher’s Pit, wine from Scheid Vineyards and beer from Martha’s Hopyard, as well as a pop-up maze, photo booth, face painting, a silent auction and more. Tickets are going fast so get yours online while you can. 501 Highway 68, Salinas. 333-0722, animalfriendsrescue.org.
