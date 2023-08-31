PASTRY CASE… Great news for local carb lovers – Ad Astra’s Alvarado Street cafe and bakery is now open. Go for the beautiful pastries, stick around for an espresso drink (and don’t forget to pick up a loaf of sourdough to take home). The bakery is also hiring front-of-house staff, so get in touch if that’s something you’re interested in. 479 Alvarado St., Monterey. adastrabread.com.
DESSERT NIGHT… In addition to their regular breakfast, lunch, and bakery service Wed-Sun 7:30am-3pm, The Perfect Crumb Bakery now hosts “dessert night” on Saturdays from 4-9pm. Stop by for desserts like brownies à la mode, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream sundaes and baked goods like cookies and cupcakes. There will also be a rotating special of the night. 301 Lighthouse Ave., Suite B, Monterey. 241-6269, theperfectcrumbbakery.net.
GET HOOKED… Meals On Wheels Monterey and Monterey Bay Fisheries Trust are teaming up to present a benefit dinner on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5-8pm. Guests will enjoy a four-course dinner made with sustainably sourced seafood from Monterey Bay Fisheries Trust and wine pairings from Wrath Wines. All proceeds of tickets ($150 per person and can be purchased at https://e.givesmart.com/events/xAv/) go to Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula, helping deliver home-cooked meals to those who are not able to access or prepare them themselves. 700 Jewell Ave., Pacific Grove. 375-4454, mowmp.org.
GAMETIME FOR HAPPY HOUR… Football means happy hour pricing at the Links Club. When you watch your favorite football team – NFL or college – play, you will enjoy happy hour prices. Cheer your team on while sipping discounted beer and wine. This special is good for Monday, Thursday and Sunday NFL games, and Saturday and special college game days. Ocean Avenue and Mission Street, Suite 101, Carmel. 250-7816, linksclubgolf.com.
PATIO REDUX… The popular patio at Esteban Restaurant is now refreshed and reopened – with new landscaping, fire pits and a stone fireplace. Visitors can enjoy dining al fresco with small bites and drinks from an expanded tapas happy hour menu. 700 Munras Ave., Monterey. 375-0176, hotelcasamunras.com.
