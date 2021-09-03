MORSELS 09.02.21

SHIFTING GROUNDS… A wine growing area in the Salinas Valley is changing. Two hundred and twenty-eight acres of the Santa Lucia Highlands American Viticulture Area (AVA) will be removed effective Sept. 24. This rare change was approved by the federal government and will impact what wine can officially be labeled as coming from the Santa Lucia Highlands AVA (see story, here). The area removed was in an unplanted flood zone area, so the impact is not severe in terms of what is lost from the AVA. The growth boundaries now includes part of a vineyard owned by Jackson Family Wines. For more info about this unique viticulture region, visit to santaluciahighlands.com – and maybe toast to bureaucratic progress with your favorite local SLH Pinot Noir.
DINNER-BY-THE-SEA… Tickets for the 33rd annual Taste of Carmel are on sale now. This year’s theme is “Chic Bohemian Harvest Dinner” and will feature a three-course meal by local chefs paired with regional wines. There will also be a VIP experience available on the rooftop of Italian restaurant Vesuvio. Find tickets for the Oct. 6 event at carmelchamber.org or call 624-2522. Tickets (ranging from $135 to $185) are pre-order only; and note that proof of vaccine or a negative Covid test is required to attend.
LLOYD’S OF GONZALES… Next time your aunt comes over for gossip with a side of gin and tonic, impress her with some award-winning gin from a Gonzales-based distiller. Bixby Gin, made by Lloyd Distillery, won a gold medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits competition. Their gin was inspired by a springtime hike in Big Sur. Find where you can pick up a bottle at lloyddistillery.com. 805-748-6277.
DOUBLE PARTY… The barkeeps at English Ales Brewery are celebrating their 20th and 21st anniversary (they couldn’t celebrate last year due to the pandemic). Stop by for food and beer specials, cupcakes and a $500 raffle. Ask about their mug club, too. The big party is on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 223 Reindollar Ave., Marina. 883-3000, englishalesbrewery.com.
HAPPY RETURNS… A reason to celebrate: Sovino Wine Bar has announced their happy hour is back. It’s weekdays from 4-6pm and they offer $3 off wine by the glass, beer and snacks. Check out their selection of board games while you’re there. 241 Alvarado St., Monterey. 641-9463, sovinowinebar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.