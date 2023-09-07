HARVEST PARTY TIME… It’s finally time – McIntyre Vineyards is hosting a harvest party on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11am-2pm. Join the winemaking team at their estate for an afternoon of sipping wines, tasting small bites, a guided vineyard tour by Steve McIntyre and staff, outdoor games and music. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/McIntyreHarvest2023 for $90 per person and include tastings and small bites, as well as a souvenir glass. Shuttle services from Carmel Valley are available for $50 per person. 32486 Sanchez Road, Soledad. 626-6268, mcintyrevineyards.com.
DANCE IT OFF… McIntyre isn’t the only winery headed into harvest mode and ready to celebrate. Dust off your boots and head to Rustique Wines on Friday, Sept. 17 for the family-run vineyard and winery’s harvest kickoff party. Dance the night away with Boot Juice and keep your energy up with a delicious barbecue meal from Kleinfeldt Family BBQ. Doors open at 6pm and live music follows from 7-9pm. Tickets are $15 for wine club members and $20 for non-members. 1010 River Road, Salinas. 320-8174, rustiquewines.com.
NEW FACE, NEW PLACE… Estéban Restaurant in Monterey’s Casa Munras Hotel has found a new executive chef in Ben Hillan. Formerly of Humble Sea Brewing in Felton, Hillan comes to Estéban excited to work with fresh, seasonal ingredients. “Seasonality is the best,” Hillan says. “You get items at peak season at peak flavor. Why do it differently?” Read more about Hillan’s background, and his menu plans, at mcweekly.com/food_wine. Or stop by and taste what’s on offer – indoors, or on the newly reopened outdoor patio – at 700 Munras Ave., Monterey. 375-0176, estebanrestaurant.com.
BUNNY FEST… The Bunny Trail Rescue’s annual fundraising event happens Sunday, Sept. 10 from 4-8pm at Hacienda Hay & Feed. Hop on over for a fun-filled evening with live music, a live auction and a barbecue meal with kid – and vegetarian-friendly options – all in support of our furry friends in need. 7180 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 884-3123, thebunnytrailrescue.org.
PASTA PLATE… The 90th annual Festa Italia brings a cultural Italian experience – with, of course, an emphasis on food – to Custom House Plaza in Monterey from Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10. For more, see Hot Picks.
