NEW FACES… Jeninni Kitchen + Wine Bar in Pacific Grove will be under new ownership as of Thursday, Sept. 15. Jerry Regester (most recently chef at Rise+Roam in Carmel) and Gail Grammatico have assumed the helm of the Mediterranean spot. “Owning and operating Jeninni these past nine years has been nothing short of fantastic,” now outgoing owner Thamin Saleh wrote in announcing the change. “I’ve met so many wonderful people and made some awesome friends that I’ll never forget.” 542 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 920-2662, jeninni.com.
SPECIAL SOUR… Alvarado Street Brewery has released a sour ale in honor of Rae Day, an employee who died in July. This special release, called Rae Day Beer, will be available at the brewery’s Carmel Plaza location while supplies last, and proceeds from its sales go to Partnership For Children, an organization that helps families of children with severe illnesses get access to care and services. Mission Street and Seventh, Carmel. 277-7935, asb.beer/pages/carmelbistro.
TGI PIE-DAY… Fridays are pie days at The Farm In Salinas. They bake a wide selection of pies – both savory pot pies like beef and veggie, and sweet dessert pies like peach and mixed berry. The menu changes weekly, so be sure to stop by regularly to see what’s new. Highway 68 at the Spreckels Boulevard exit. 455-2575, thefarm-salinasvalley.com.
TRIVIAL TRIAL… Fernwood Big Sur is hosting trivia on Tuesday nights from 9-11pm. Test your knowledge while enjoying food and drinks from the bar. The winning team takes home prizes, so grab your friends and your smarty pants and head over. 47200 Highway 1, Big Sur. 667-2422, fernwoodbigsur.com.
TIM UTTATO TO THE TABLE… A new executive chef has been brought on at Mission Bistro Carmel. Chef Tim Uttato has over 10 years of experience in the industry and is bringing his expertise to bear on the menu. Some highlights include local black cod with chilled soba noodles, short rib ravioli, and clam and scallop linguini. Mission Bistro is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, and for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Mission Street between Ocean and Seventh, Carmel. 574-8344, carmelmissionbistro.com.
