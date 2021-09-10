Morsels 09.09.21

CAL STAYS IN TOWN… Cal Stamenov, the former longtime executive chef at Bernardus Lodge’s famed Lucia restaurant, has a new gig and he’s staying local. He’ll be at Grasing’s Restaurant as the executive chef. Stamenov, a local culinary legend, opened the Bernardus restaurant in 1999. Perhaps this means he’ll bring his fried chicken recipe with him to the downtown Carmel locale? 6th and Mission, Carmel. 624-6562, grasings.com
GLAD TIDINGS… A restaurant industry expert is back on the Central Coast. Will Reynolds cut his teeth in the business at Tarpy’s Roadhouse and started his own catering company before leaving the area. Now, 14 years later, he’s back as the restaurant general manager at the Hyatt Regency Monterey. 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey. 372-1234, hyattregencymonterey.com
GO DONUTS… Carmel has a new sweet spot. Dutch Door Donuts is now open in Carmel Plaza. Save all of your cheat days and gorge upon their gourmet donuts, which come in flavors such as the decadent maple bacon, then wash it all down with a cup of coffee. Ocean and Mission, Carmel. 250-7901, dutchdoordonuts.com
READING THE LEAVES… Small-batch tea purveyors Zum Zum Tea serve up farm-to-cup teas with a side of tea education. The husband/wife owners offer kits for newbies and a selection of every tea you can imagine. Find them at the Old Monterey Farmers Market on Alvarado Street every Tuesday, or order online at zumzumtea.com If you live within a 10-mile radius of Salinas, their deliveries are free!
FIT FOR A KING… Cakes so nice they call it Royal Bakery. This spot is known for its intricately decorated cakes, which can be made custom for any special occasion. Check out their lunch menu for amazing sandwiches or plan a brunch with friends and pre-order a quiche that serves eight. 952 Park Row, Salinas. 757-7958, royaldeliandbakery.com
MARISCOS MADNESS… Fish tacos, shrimp tacos, tostada de ceviche – all for under $5 each. Do I have your attention? Newcomer Tacos El Puerto is the place to get it all. Pre-order at instagram.com/tacoselpuerto and pick up their delectable dishes at the Red Barn Flea Market every Sunday. 1000 Highway 101, Aromas.
