OKTOBERFEST AFOOT… Saturday, Sept. 16 is a day full of Oktoberfest celebrations. Drink German-style beer out of steins and boots, and eat brats and pretzels to your heart’s content at several local watering holes. Other Brother Beer Co.’s celebration takes place 4-8pm. Trailside Cafe & Beer Garden’s kicks off at 6pm, with the menu continuing through Oct. 3. And Post No Bills celebrates at its Sand City location from 1pm-midnight. Other Brother is at 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside, 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com. Trailside at 3 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley, 298-7453, trailsidecafecv.com. Post No Bills – 600 Ortiz Ave., Sand City, 324-4667, postnobills.net.
BEER GARDEN BBQ… Lucy’s On Lighthouse is hosting a barbecue pop-up series with Chef Bruce Finch for four Tuesdays, starting on Sept. 19, from 4:30-7:30pm. Join this Tuesday, or on any Tuesday through Oct. 17, for barbecue in the beer garden. Each week’s pop-up will feature a different menu so you’ll want to check them all out for the complete experience. 1120 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 920-2006, lucyspg.com.
FLIGHTS AND FOOTBALL… Catch Thursday night football games at The Wine House on the new, outdoor big-screen TV. Guests can select four wines to enjoy in a $10 paddle wine flight. Skip the sterotypical beer and burgers, and instead enjoy wine by the fire pits while you watch your team tackle and score. 1 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 298-7438, thewinehousecv.com.
THRIFT AND TREAT… Get your thrift on at Generation Ave in Seaside while enjoying delicious mochi donuts and other baked goods from Koahware on Saturday, Sept. 16. Koahware will be serving up treats from 11am-2pm, or until they sell out, so get there early, grab your goodies, then shop till you drop. 1760 Fremont Blvd., Suite C-1, Seaside. 717-3957, generationave.com, instagram.com/koahware.
GATHER UP… Galante Vineyards hosts a sip and savor celebration to mark the start of the 2023 grape harvest. Join in from 3-6pm on Saturday, Sept. 16. There will be music, award-winning barbecue by Showoff BBQ and, of course, there’ll be wine. Tickets ($65) can be purchased online. Hidden Valley Music Seminars, 104 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 624-3800, galantevineyards.com.
